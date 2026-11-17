Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) welcomed three newly elected members to its School Board of Trustees during its regular board meeting held Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at the PSJA Lecture Hall in San Juan, Texas. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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SAN JUAN, TEXAS – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) welcomed three newly elected members to its School Board of Trustees during its regular board meeting held Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at the PSJA Lecture Hall in San Juan, Texas.

The newly elected trustees sworn into office include:

Dr. Norma Araceli Cabrera, Place 1

Roberto F. Loredo, Place 2

Elizabeth “Dr. C” Chavez, Place 3

Dr. Cabrera and Dr. Chavez attended the meeting in person, while Loredo participated virtually.

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“I want to thank God for being here, and my family and friends,” said Dr. Cabrera. “As a lifetime educator, my role is to serve and continue moving PSJA to the next level.”

Dr. Chavez at the swearing-in ceremony. Image Courtesy of PSJA ISD

Dr. Chavez also expressed her appreciation for the support she received.

“I would like to thank everyone who is here. It does, in fact, take a village, a community of support,” said Dr. Chavez. “Thank you to everybody.”

During the meeting, the Board also elected its officers, naming Griselda Quintanilla as President, Elizabeth “Dr. C” Chavez as Vice President, and Dr. Norma Araceli Cabrera as Secretary.

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Dr. Cabrera at the Swearing-in Ceremony. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

“I want to thank all the staff first and foremost, but primarily those Board Members who have served and who are now on a new journey,” said newly elected Board President Griselda Quintanilla. “Welcome to the new Board Members, including Mr. Loredo, who is joining us from home. I feel that we will continue moving PSJA in the right direction. Thank you for the vote of confidence.”

The district also recognized outgoing Board Members Yolanda Castillo (Place 3), Romeo Robles (Place 2), and Carlos Villegas Jr. (Place 1) for their service and contributions to PSJA ISD.

PSJA ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Alejandro Elias expressed his appreciation for the outgoing trustees and welcomed the newly elected members.

“We thank our outgoing trustees for their dedication and service to our students, staff, and community,” said Dr. Elias. “We also welcome our newly elected trustees and look forward to working together to continue strengthening educational opportunities and supporting student success across our district.”

PSJA ISD looks forward to continuing its work alongside the Board of Trustees to advance academic excellence and provide opportunities for all students.