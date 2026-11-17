The City of Pharr announced that Assistant City Manager Melanie Cano has graduated from the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute (TWLI), a year-long professional development program designed to prepare and empower women for executive leadership roles in local government. Image courtesy of The City of Pharr

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PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr announced that Assistant City Manager Melanie Cano has graduated from the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute (TWLI), a year-long professional development program designed to prepare and empower women for executive leadership roles in local government.

Organized through Women Leading Government and supported by the Texas City Management Association, TWLI brings together women from across Texas for leadership training, mentorship, and professional development focused on the responsibilities of municipal management.



Cano brings more than 13 years of public administration experience to her role. She was instrumental in establishing the City’s Office of Strategic Excellence, where she led strategic planning, process improvement, performance management, and data initiatives. Her leadership helped strengthen City operations and contributed to Pharr becoming a finalist in the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Program. She previously served as the City’s Development Services Director.



“I feel fortunate to have been part of the Texas Women’s Leadership Institute. There is something truly empowering about being surrounded by women who share a passion for leadership and public service,” said Melanie Cano. “The knowledge and perspectives shared by the speakers and fellow participants provided invaluable insights into effective leadership. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue growing, applying what I’ve learned, and contributing to the City of Pharr’s commitment to Excellence Every Day,” Cano added.



The City of Pharr congratulates Melanie Cano on this accomplishment and her continued dedication to serving the Pharr community.



“Melanie’s commitment to professional growth and public service reflects the kind of leadership that continues to move our organization forward,” said City Manager Dr. Jonathan B. Flores. “Her experience and dedication have already made a meaningful impact on our City, and this accomplishment further strengthens her ability to help us build a better future for our residents,” Flores continued.