As required by law, Texas Secretary of State Robert S. Howden highlighted two statewide audits used to verify the results of the Nov. 3 Election. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN — As required by law, Texas Secretary of State Robert S. Howden highlighted two statewide audits used to verify the results of the Nov. 3 Election.

Robert Howden, Texas Secretary of State. Courtesy image

“Texans deserve to know their elections are secure and their votes are counted accurately,” Secretary Howden said. “We have multiple checks and balances throughout the process and now we have two ways to verify the results after the election.”

Texas election security measures begin long before voters arrive at the polls and continue after Election Day.

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New statewide, risk-limiting audits: The Nov. 3 General Election marks the first implementation of statewide risk-limiting audits required under Texas law. These audits use statistical methods and randomly selected paper ballots to verify reported outcomes in selected statewide contests. The process provides an independent check of electronic tabulation results against paper ballots.

Similar audits are conducted in 16 other states.

The legal requirements for risk-limiting audits come from SB 1 (Hughes) and SB 598 (Kolkhorst), both in 2021. The legislation gave a timeframe of five years for implementation. The Office of the Secretary of State has conducted smaller-scale versions of this audit in previous years in anticipation of this statewide requirement in 2026.

On Wednesday, Secretary Howden will generate a 10-digit number seed number for the audit. This number, selected by chance, will be used to determine which paper ballots are pulled for confirmation that it matches reported election results.

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The selection be broadcast via livestream on Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. Central.

“The addition of statewide risk-limiting audits is an important milestone for Texas elections,” Secretary Howden said. “It gives an additional layer of accountability and transparency into the process.”

The race chosen for the risk-limiting audit is the U.S. Senate contest.

Post-election hand counts: In addition to risk-limiting audits, counties must also conduct sample hand counts in counties where electronic voting equipment is used.

Texas requires partial manual counts of ballots following elections. Election officials compare samples of hand-counted results with electronic totals to verify the accuracy of voting equipment.

For the Nov. 3 Election, the selected races are for U.S. Senate, Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, and one race selected locally by the county.