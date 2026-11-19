Two Cuban nationals residing in Laredo have been ordered to federal prison for their roles in a credit card fraud scheme that compromised more than 1,500 credit and debit card numbers, including a Customs and Border Protection special agent’s government travel card. Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

LAREDO, Texas – Two Cuban nationals residing in Laredo have been ordered to federal prison for their roles in a credit card fraud scheme that compromised more than 1,500 credit and debit card numbers, including a Customs and Border Protection special agent’s government travel card.

Orlandi Castillo Leon, 35, and Liover Leon-Hernandez, 33, pleaded guilty April 8, and May 6, respectively, to possessing 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices with intent to defraud and knowingly using others’ identifying information without lawful authority.

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Visting U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle imposed a 46-month term of imprisonment for Leon-Hernandez, while Leon received 37 months. Leon-Hernandez, a lawful permanent resident, and Leon, an asylum seeker, both are expected to face removal proceedings following their imprisonments

The investigation began March 31, 2025, when a CBP special agent reported fraudulent use of his government travel credit card at a grocery store in Laredo. At the time, his card remained in his possession in Houston.

Surveillance footage showed Leon-Hernandez and Leon using seven credit or debit accounts belonging to others to purchase gift cards and personal items.

Law enforcement traced several victims’ credit card information to a common purchase point which led to the discovery of a skimming device located in a gas pump at a local Valero.

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On July 16, 2025, authorities executed search warrants at the men’s shared residence. During the search, Leon-Hernandez attempted to swallow a thumb drive containing 1,530 stolen card numbers.

Law enforcement also seized a magnetic stripe card reader-writer, gift cards, money orders, and a counterfeit American Express card encoded with an Illinois customer’s account information.

Both have been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI and CBP – Office of Professional Responsibility conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Laredo Police Department and Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ann Booth Zeller and Henry Thomas Sekula prosecuted the case.

Updated November 19, 2026