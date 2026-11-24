The city of McAllen’s Office of Communications will introduce “A Season of Sparkle: A Very Merry Production,” featuring the inaugural lighting of the McAllen City Hall Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at McAllen City Hall, 1300 W. Houston Ave. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The city of McAllen’s Office of Communications will introduce “A Season of Sparkle: A Very Merry Production,” featuring the inaugural lighting of the McAllen City Hall Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at McAllen City Hall, 1300 W. Houston Ave.

Families are invited to enjoy an evening of holiday cheer with festive performances by students from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and McAllen Independent School District, along with special surprises and giveaways from Santa. The event ties into the McAllen Holiday Parade, sponsored by H-E-B and powered by Bert Ogden Auto Group, as well as H-E-B’s Wild Bright South Pole Illuminated Festival.

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City leaders and organizers participating in the celebration include Mayor Javier Villalobos and the City Commission, City Manager Isaac J. Tawil and city leadership, and Office of Communications Director Irma Chapa and her team.

Traffic Advisories and Media Information

Motorists should plan ahead and use alternate routes on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Houston Avenue between Main Street and Broadway will close at 1 p.m., with broader street closures taking effect at 4 p.m. Closures are scheduled to reopen at 7 p.m. or once equipment is removed. Drivers with questions may contact the Traffic Operations Department at 956-681-2715.

News media are invited to cover the inaugural event and broadcast the tree-lighting ceremony live. Media representatives are asked to coordinate in advance by emailing MediaRelations@mcallen.net.

Courtesy image