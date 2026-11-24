The Salvation Army and Walmart are once again partnering to bring holiday cheer and hope to families in need across McAllen. Through in-store and online giving opportunities, customers can make a meaningful difference for children and families this Christmas season. Courtesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

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McALLEN, Texas — The Salvation Army and Walmart are once again partnering to bring holiday cheer and hope to families in need across McAllen. Through in-store and online giving opportunities, customers can make a meaningful difference for children and families this Christmas season.

Holiday Engagement Opportunities

Red Kettle Campaign |Ends December 24

The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles return to Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs nationwide. Shoppers can donate cash or give digitally to support programs providing food, shelter and hope year-round.

The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles return to Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs nationwide. Shoppers can donate cash or give digitally to support programs providing food, shelter and hope year-round. Angel Tree

Customers can select an Angel Tree tag at participating Walmart stores to purchase gifts for a local child in need—or visit www.WalmartAngelTree.com and search for McAllen to give to the online registry. The Salvation Army in McAllen will distribute gifts to hundreds of individuals, ensuring every child experiences the joy of Christmas morning.

Customers can select an Angel Tree tag at participating Walmart stores to purchase gifts for a local child in need—or visit www.WalmartAngelTree.com and search for McAllen to give to the online registry. The Salvation Army in McAllen will distribute gifts to hundreds of individuals, ensuring every child experiences the joy of Christmas morning. Online Round-Up | December 2 – December 31

From December 2–31, shoppers can round up their online or in-app purchase total to the nearest dollar, with the difference donated to The Salvation Army.

Walmart will also offer a special incentive to Angel Tree donors through the Angel Tree $10 incentive. When a shopper returns their adopted angel’s gifts to a participating Walmart or Sam’s Club, they may scan a QR code and complete a verification form. Once verified, Walmart will donate $10 to The Salvation Army for that angel. Walmart’s total commitment is up to $1 million nationwide through December 14.

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“Thanks to Walmart and the generosity of local shoppers, The Salvation Army in McAllen can ensure families experience hope, joy and love this Christmas,” said Major Frankie Zuniga.

Volunteer Call to Action

Community members are also invited to Give With Joy by volunteering with their local Salvation Army this season. Opportunities vary by location—visit SalvationArmyVolunteer.org or contact your local Salvation Army at 956-682-1468.

“For more than 40 years, Walmart and The Salvation Army have partnered to bring hope to millions across the country,” said Major Frankie Zuniga. “Through initiatives like Angel Tree and the Red Kettle Campaign, children have unwrapped gifts on Christmas morning, and families have shared warm meals—all made possible by the generosity of Walmart and Sam’s Club customers and members. Thank you for making a difference in McAllen.”

For more information about The Salvation Army and how you can get involved, visit www.salvationarmymcallen.org or call 956-682-1468. This Christmas, join The Salvation Army and GiveWith Joy.

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About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helps more than 28 million Americans overcome poverty, substance abuse, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing feeding, sheltering, emergency relief, and rehabilitation programs, The Salvation Army serves communities across the United States through nearly 7,600 centers of operation. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.