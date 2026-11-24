A 41-year-old Mexican national has been ordered to federal prison for his role in a human smuggling operation that held dozens of people in dangerous conditions which left one dead. Image courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texa

Texas Border Business

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

LAREDO, Texas – A 41-year-old Mexican national has been ordered to federal prison for his role in a human smuggling operation that held dozens of people in dangerous conditions which left one dead.

Lucas Gallegos Vasquez pleaded guilty June 3.

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Visting U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle ordered Vasquez to serve 151 months in federal prison. As an illegal alien, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment. The court also ordered Vasquez to pay restitution to the victim’s family.

At the hearing, the court heard from the deceased individual’s wife, who described the impact of his death on their two sons and the financial hardship she faces raising them alone. In handing down the sentence, the court noted Vasquez’s responsibility as the stash house operator and his failure to seek medical assistance when the victim showed signs of needing care.

As part of his plea, Vasquez admitted he conspired with others to harbor 32 illegal aliens at a Laredo stash house in exchange for payment. He knew they were in the country illegally and helped conceal them from authorities.

The investigation began Oct. 15, 2025, when authorities discovered 30 illegal aliens, including five minors, crammed in a tractor-trailer’s sleeper compartment. Two others had been taken to a Laredo hospital, where one was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The medical examiner’s report identified environmental exposure with heat effects as one of the causes of death.

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Law enforcement determined all 32 illegal aliens had been held at a stash house Vasquez operated. They endured extreme heat, poor ventilation, and limited food and water. Vasquez prevented them from leaving and forced them to use buckets as toilets.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol and Laredo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tae W. Chon prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Updated November 23, 2026