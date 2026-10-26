IDEA Public Schools to Host Free Trunk-or-Treat Events Across the RGV

IDEA Public Schools is inviting families across the Rio Grande Valley to its upcoming Trunk-or-Treat events. The free, family-friendly celebrations will feature treats, creative costumes, decorated vehicle trunks, and opportunities for families to connect with their local IDEA school communities. Image for illustration purposes.

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — IDEA Public Schools is inviting families across the Rio Grande Valley to its upcoming Trunk-or-Treat events. The free, family-friendly celebrations will feature treats, creative costumes, decorated vehicle trunks, and opportunities for families to connect with their local IDEA school communities.

The events are open to everyone in the community, giving families an opportunity to enjoy seasonal festivities while meeting IDEA team members and learning more about the educational opportunities available at IDEA Public Schools.

The following IDEA campuses will host Trunk-or-Treat events across the Rio Grande Valley:

- Advertisement -









For event details and the latest information, visit ideapublicschools.org/trunkortreat.