Investing $40M in the Future of the Texas Teacher Workforce

Governor Greg Abbott announced $40 million to 411 Texas school systems through the Preparing and Retaining Educators through Partnerships (PREP) Program Allotment. This funding will strengthen teacher recruitment, preparation and mentorship, and bolster Texas’ teacher workforce. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced $40 million to 411 Texas school systems through the Preparing and Retaining Educators through Partnerships (PREP) Program Allotment. This funding will strengthen teacher recruitment, preparation and mentorship, and bolster Texas’ teacher workforce.

“Texas educators shape future generations, and it is critical that they enter the classroom ready to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “This investment empowers schools and builds on Texas’ efforts to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education.”

“Strong teachers are the foundation of student success, and the PREP Allotment gives Texas school systems the resources to build a stronger educator pipeline,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “This investment will help districts recruit talented candidates, provide meaningful preparation and mentorship, and support more educators as they begin their careers.”

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Established by House Bill 2, passed by the 89th Texas Legislature, and signed into law by Governor Abbott in June 2025, the PREP Program Allotment is part of Texas’ historic investment in public education and the educator workforce. House Bill 2 provided a record $8.5 billion in new public education funding, including significant investments to support teachers and strengthen the educator pipeline.

For more information and a complete list of participating districts, visit the Texas Education Agency’s PREP Allotment webpage.