Drivers traveling northbound on US 281 in Edinburg will be temporarily rerouted onto the northbound frontage road for approximately a quarter-mile, just before the FM 490 overpass (Exit 17), nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20. Coytesy image. Bgd for illustration purposes

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EDINBURG — Drivers traveling northbound on US 281 in Edinburg will be temporarily rerouted onto the northbound frontage road for approximately a quarter-mile, just before the FM 490 overpass (Exit 17), nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20.

Crews working on the US 281/I-69C Interstate Upgrades Project will be installing concrete barriers in preparation for construction of the new interstate main lanes.

Drivers are advised to stay alert and anticipate traffic slowdowns and possible delays.

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Once the concrete barriers are installed, northbound US 281 will be reduced to one lane in this area through May 2027.

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