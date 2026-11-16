The Salvation Army of McAllen is excited to kick off its annual Angel Tree program with a heartfelt invitation to the community to Give With Joy this holiday season. Through this cherished tradition, children in need will receive toys, clothing and the joy of knowing someone cares. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas — The Salvation Army of McAllen is excited to kick off its annual Angel Tree program with a heartfelt invitation to the community to Give With Joy this holiday season. Through this cherished tradition, children in need will receive toys, clothing and the joy of knowing someone cares.

Thanks to the generosity of local donors, hundreds of individuals will wake up to gifts under the tree this Christmas—gifts that represent hope, dignity and love.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Major Frankie Zuniga with The Salvation Army of McAllen. “Each angel adopted by an individual, family or community business, is a child whose holiday will be brighter because someone chose to Give With Joy.”

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The Salvation Army Angel Trees can be found at local malls and other businesses during the holiday season. Individuals and businesses in the community can adopt “angels,” represented by paper angels on trees. Each angel symbolizes a child who might not receive a gift at Christmas without this program. Angels will be available for adoption from now until the beginning of December.



If you cannot shop in person this year, you can still participate in the Angel Tree program through Walmart’s “Spark Good Registry.” Visit www.walmartangeltree.com and search for The Salvation Army of McAllen to order items that benefit local families. Walmart will deliver these gifts directly to The Salvation Army.

“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community, local businesses and volunteers who work alongside The Salvation Army,” added Major Frankie Zuniga. “Together, we can Give With Joy this Christmas and make the season brighter for people in need in our community.”

National Red Kettle Kickoff Performer Announced

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The National Kickoff to The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign will once again take place during the halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game. Miranda Lambert was officially announced on October 25 as the performer for the November 26 game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since 1997, the Cowboys have had some of the biggest entertainers in the world perform at halftime, starting with Reba McEntire. Others include Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Randy Travis, Jessica Simpson, LeeAnn Rimes, Toby Keith, Destiny’s Child, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Enrique Iglesias, Kenny Chesney, Selena Gomez, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Meghan Trainor, Luke Combs and the Jonas Brothers.

For more information about The Salvation Army and how you can get involved, visit www.salvationarmymcallen.org or call 956-682-1468. This Christmas, join The Salvation Army and GiveWith Joy.