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Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.

Hiring Red, White & YOU Job Fair

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

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8:30 am – 1:00 pm

Veterans – 8:30 am | Public – 9:30 am

McAllen Convention Center 700 Convention Center Blvd. McAllen, TX 78501

https://www.facebook.com/share/18mLedwBtV

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El Pollo Loco Hiring Event

Wednesday, November 18 – Friday, November 20, 2026

8 am – 4 pm

Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596

https://www.facebook.com/share/1A4RSE6B2M