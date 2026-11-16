Texas Border Business
Below you will find our Hot Jobs for this week, all these jobs and many more are available on www.workintexas.com.
Hiring Red, White & YOU Job Fair
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
8:30 am – 1:00 pm
Veterans – 8:30 am | Public – 9:30 am
McAllen Convention Center 700 Convention Center Blvd. McAllen, TX 78501
https://www.facebook.com/share/18mLedwBtV
El Pollo Loco Hiring Event
Wednesday, November 18 – Friday, November 20, 2026
8 am – 4 pm
Workforce Solutions Weslaco 2290 W. Pike Blvd., Ste. 100 Weslaco, TX 78596