Texas Transportation Commissioner Alex Meade Outlines the Challenge of Building for a Growing State

Alex Meade. Photo Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — Texas Transportation Commissioner Alex Meade outlined the scale of the state’s transportation investment and the importance of regional cooperation during the Rio Grande Valley Partnership Infrastructure Summit on October 20, 2026, at the Mission Event Center.

Meade’s remarks addressed the challenge of planning and financing transportation improvements across Texas, the nation’s second-largest state by land area and the largest in the contiguous United States.

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He discussed the Texas Department of Transportation’s $138 billion, 10-year Unified Transportation Program, which establishes a framework for highway development and transportation improvements across the state.

The program reflects the extensive demands placed on Texas transportation infrastructure, including highway safety, traffic congestion, freight movement, economic development and connections between communities.

For the Rio Grande Valley, Meade emphasized that securing a share of transportation funding requires more than identifying needed projects. Local governments, transportation agencies and regional organizations must work together to establish priorities and advance proposals.

“Finding funding is easy. Finding consensus is hard,” Meade said.

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His observation addressed a central challenge for communities seeking transportation improvements. Projects must move through planning, coordination and development before they can compete effectively for available resources.

Meade pointed to the consolidation of the Rio Grande Valley’s metropolitan planning organizations in June 2019 as an important development in regional transportation coordination.

The merger brought transportation planning across a broader area under a unified regional organization, creating an opportunity for communities to pursue shared infrastructure priorities.

He also discussed the growth in transportation funding for TxDOT’s Pharr District, citing an increase from approximately $596 million in 2015 to $1.9 billion in 2019.

Those figures illustrated the increased level of transportation investment associated with the region’s infrastructure planning and development.

Meade’s discussion placed Rio Grande Valley transportation needs within a broader statewide system in which communities seek improvements to highways, freight corridors, international trade connections and other essential routes.

The region’s priorities include Interstate 2, Interstate 69C, Interstate 69E and major highway connections serving businesses, residents and international commerce.

Transportation development also requires attention to drainage, particularly in areas where roadway construction and flooding concerns intersect.

TxDOT Pharr District Engineer Pedro “Pete” Alvarez reinforced that connection during the summit.

“If we’re building roads, we’re affecting drainage,” Alvarez said.

Meade’s remarks emphasized that transportation funding alone does not determine whether a project advances. Regional agreement, planning and preparation are also necessary to move proposed improvements toward construction.

For South Texas, the discussion connected local infrastructure priorities with the statewide transportation program and the need to coordinate investments among communities.

Meade’s central message was that the Rio Grande Valley’s ability to advance major transportation projects depends on maintaining regional consensus and preparing projects that can compete within Texas’ long-term infrastructure investment program.