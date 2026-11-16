The Renaissance Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization of DHR Health, is excited to announce its 16th anniversary gala, featuring Miami’s premier party band, Extasy. The fundraising event is set to take place on November 21, 2026, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg. Courtesy image

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EDINBURG, Texas – The Renaissance Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization of DHR Health, is excited to announce its 16th anniversary gala, featuring Miami’s premier party band, Extasy. The fundraising event is set to take place on November 21, 2026, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 8:00 p.m. The gala will feature a cocktail hour, buffet dinner, and of course, live music. The after party will include coffee, dessert, and continuation of the silent auction.

All proceeds will benefit the Renaissance Cancer Foundation, whose mission is to help support cancer patients facing financial hardship across the Rio Grande Valley. The Renaissance Cancer Foundation provides various forms of support to cancer patients in need, year-round, including financial and transportation assistance as well as oncology wigs and breast prostheses.

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