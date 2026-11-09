STC Students Rally Community Support for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth

STC alumnus Jaramiah Rosalez, a preschool teacher for children who are Deaf or hard of hearing at McAllen ISD’s Escandón Elementary, served as guest speaker during STC’s annual Silent Dinner, sharing his journey and encouraging Deaf children to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Selene Rodriguez

McALLEN, Texas – For more than a decade, South Texas College’s annual Silent Dinner has brought the Rio Grande Valley’s Deaf community together in a celebration of connection, inclusion and belonging.

This year, the beloved tradition took on a new purpose as the Hand-in-Hand Interpreter Club, part of STC’s Sign Language Interpreting program, collected more than 100 toys to brighten the holiday season for children who are Deaf or hard of hearing enrolled in McAllen ISD’s Regional Day School Program for the Deaf (RDSPD).

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Attendees at STC’s annual Silent Dinner, a longstanding tradition that brings together the RGV’s Deaf and hearing communities to celebrate inclusion, communication and Deaf culture. More than 100 toys were collected to benefit 51 children enrolled in McAllen ISD’s Regional Day School Program for the Deaf. STC image

Instead of purchasing a traditional admission ticket, attendees were encouraged to bring a toy to donate, transforming the annual gathering into an opportunity to give back.

“Every year, we’ve organized the Silent Dinner to bring our community together, but this year, we wanted to do something different,” said STC Sign Language Interpreting faculty member Jovonne Delgado, Ph.D. “We saw an opportunity to make this tradition even more meaningful by giving back to Deaf children in our community.”

During the annual event, attendees are encouraged to set aside spoken conversation and communicate through American Sign Language (ASL), creating an inclusive space where Deaf and hearing individuals can experience firsthand the importance of accessible communication.

The evening also features vendors from the Deaf community, including participants who travel from out of town to showcase their businesses and talents.

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“We’ve been hosting the Silent Dinner since 2011, and it’s become something our Deaf community looks forward to every year,” Delgado said. “It’s a chance for Deaf and hearing individuals to come together, celebrate Deaf culture and build meaningful connections.”

Casual & Fun: “Nothing brings a crowd together quite like free pizza! STC image

Among the evening’s highlights was guest speaker Jaramiah Rosalez, an RGV native and STC alumnus who was born hard of hearing and once attended classes through McAllen ISD’s Regional Day School Program for the Deaf.

Determined to break barriers, Rosalez earned an associate degree from STC, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and a master’s degree in Deaf Studies from Lamar University.

Today, his journey has come full circle as he draws from his own experiences to inspire the next generation of Deaf and hard-of-hearing students as a preschool teacher at McAllen ISD’s Escandón Elementary.

“We need to encourage Deaf children to pursue their dreams, go to college and become independent,” Rosalez said. “I don’t want to see them struggle as adults. I want them to know they can achieve anything they set their minds to.”

Beyond the classroom, Rosalez also works closely with families, encouraging parents to learn ASL and become more involved in their children’s development.

“I’ve seen parents change their perspectives, learn how to sign and realize how much it helps their children,” he said. “To this day, I find myself even begging parents of Deaf children to learn ASL. That’s the key to success.”

The toy drive will benefit 51 children across two McAllen ISD schools, including 37 Deaf students at Escandón Elementary, where Rosalez teaches, and 14 students enrolled in the oral education program at Roosevelt Elementary.

The toys are expected to be delivered to both schools during the first week of December, extending the impact of the annual celebration beyond the event itself.

“The RDSPD program is thankful for this meaningful collaboration with STC,” said Liza Lara, RDSPD director. “Acts of kindness like this create memorable experiences for our students and families and demonstrate the positive impact that community partnerships can have on the lives of children who are Deaf and hard of hearing.”

Following the success of this year’s event, Delgado hopes to continue building on the Silent Dinner’s legacy of bringing people together while finding new ways to give back to the Deaf community.

“It’s amazing to see how this tradition continues to bring our community together,” Delgado said. “We hope to keep finding meaningful ways to support Deaf children and their families while celebrating the culture and connections that make this event so special.”

For more information on STC’s Sign Language Interpreting program, visit southtexascollege.edu/academics/asl/or call 956-872-2632.

Information source: STC