Edinburg Library Wins Grant for Mental Health and Wellness

The City of Edinburg has been selected as one of 13 public library systems across Texas to receive funding through the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health’s Libraries Supporting Community Mental Health initiative. Image courtesy of The City pf Edinburg

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EDINBURG, Texas — The City of Edinburg has been selected as one of 13 public library systems across Texas to receive funding through the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health’s Libraries Supporting Community Mental Health initiative.

Under the initiative, the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library will receive $46,000 over a two-year grant term to bolster community mental health resources, deepen existing partnerships, and establish new connections that support local residents. Across the state, the foundation is awarding a total of $598,000 to participating public libraries.

Exterior of the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library. Courtesy image

“Public libraries have always been safe havens for learning, but our responsibility to our neighbors extends far beyond our book collection,” said Letty Leija, Director of Library & Cultural Arts for the City of Edinburg. “This grant from the Hogg Foundation allows us to proactively build out dedicated mental health programming, connect residents to critical local resources, and provide a welcoming space where community members can find the support and connections they need to thrive.”

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The initiative highlights the shifting role of modern public libraries into vital community resource centers capable of bridging gaps in health education and social services.

The lobby of Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library. Courtesy image

“Public libraries are increasingly evolving beyond their traditional role as caretakers and lenders of books,” said Rick Ybarra, senior program officer for the Hogg Foundation. “Because they are trusted, low-barrier institutions, many libraries now also serve as community resource centers to offer information, programs, resources, and foster social connections. This exciting project is focused on supporting libraries to build up and build out mental health information, education, resources, and support to improve community mental health and well-being.”

To support long-term success, Edinburg library staff will participate in a statewide learning community hosted by the Hogg Foundation, creating opportunities to exchange strategies, resources, and best practices with peer institutions across Texas.

“Overall, this grant initiative aims to foster lifelong learning and strengthen social ties, ultimately enhancing mental health, well-being, and the quality of life within communities across Texas,” said Dr. Octavio N. Martinez, Jr., executive director of the Hogg Foundation.