DPS Urges Driver Caution for National School Bus Safety Week

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds drivers to slow down, stay alert and stop for school buses as communities across the nation recognize National School Bus Safety Week, October 19–23, 2026. Millions of children ride school buses every day, making school bus safety a shared responsibility for drivers, parents, school personnel and communities. Photo: Texas DPS

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AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds drivers to slow down, stay alert and stop for school buses as communities across the nation recognize National School Bus Safety Week, October 19–23, 2026. Millions of children ride school buses every day, making school bus safety a shared responsibility for drivers, parents, school personnel and communities.

“Every child deserves to arrive at school and return home safely,” said Chief of the Texas Highway Patrol Bryan Rippee. “When a school bus activates its flashing red lights and stop arm, drivers must recognize that children may be crossing the road and take the appropriate action. A few seconds of patience can make the difference between a safe trip home and a tragedy.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 1,069 people were killed in 962 fatal school-bus-related crashes from 2015 through 2024, an average of 107 fatalities each year. During that same period, 204 school-age children died in school-bus-related traffic crashes. Those children included 77 pedestrians and 39 school bus occupants. Additionally, NHTSA reports that 63 people died in crashes involving drivers illegally passing stopped school buses between 2000 and 2024. Nearly half of those fatalities involved pedestrians 18 or younger.

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During National School Bus Safety Week, DPS encourages all drivers to remember these important safety practices:

Stop for stopped school buses. When a school bus activates its flashing red lights and extends its stop arm, stop as required by law and remain stopped until the bus resumes motion, the red lights are no longer flashing, or the stop arm is withdrawn.

When a school bus activates its flashing red lights and extends its stop arm, stop as required by law and remain stopped until the bus resumes motion, the red lights are no longer flashing, or the stop arm is withdrawn. Slow down in school zones. Obey posted speed limits, watch for children and be prepared to stop.

Obey posted speed limits, watch for children and be prepared to stop. Watch for children near bus stops. Children may be difficult to see, especially when crossing in front of or behind a vehicle.

Children may be difficult to see, especially when crossing in front of or behind a vehicle. Avoid distractions. Put away mobile devices and keep your attention on the road, particularly during school arrival and dismissal times.

Put away mobile devices and keep your attention on the road, particularly during school arrival and dismissal times. Exercise extra caution around school buses. Watch for flashing warning lights and anticipate children entering or exiting the bus.

DPS would also like to remind the public about specific laws for when motorists must stop for school buses along highways. Under Texas Transportation Code 545.066, drivers traveling both directions along a highway must stop for a stopped school bus displaying flashing lights or an extended stop arm when a concrete barrier or grassy median is not present. When opposing traffic is separated by a concrete barrier or grassy median, only drivers on the same side as the bus must stop.

Stopping for a school bus is more than a traffic rule, it is a critical step in protecting children and preventing tragedies. DPS encourages families to discuss safe behaviors around school buses and bus stops with children, including waiting in a safe location, staying alert near traffic and following the bus driver’s instructions.

###(HQ 2026-112) Texas DPS