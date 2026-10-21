City of Edinburg Names Interim Police Chief

The City of Edinburg has named Lieutenant Orlando Garcia as Interim Chief of Police, succeeding Chief Jaime Ayala following his retirement on October 30, 2026. Lt. Garcia will officially assume leadership of the department on October 31, 2026. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – The City of Edinburg has named Lieutenant Orlando Garcia as Interim Chief of Police, succeeding Chief Jaime Ayala following his retirement on October 30, 2026. Lt. Garcia will officially assume leadership of the department on October 31, 2026.

Born and raised in Edinburg, Lt. Garcia returned to his hometown in January 2001 to begin his career with the Edinburg Police Department. He has more than 25 years of law enforcement, leadership, and public service experience. Over his distinguished career with the department, he was promoted to Sergeant in 2009, earned his Master Peace Officer Certification in 2012, and advanced to Lieutenant in 2016.

Mayor Omar Ochoa

“Lt. Garcia’s roots in Edinburg, decades of service, and proven command experience make him the right leader for our police department during this transition. We thank Chief Ayala for his service to our community and wish him well in his retirement,” Mayor Omar Ochoa said. “Moving forward, the City Council and I have full confidence that Interim Chief Garcia will protect our city and uphold the high standards our citizens expect.”

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Lt. Garcia has held command and supervisory roles across the Uniformed Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division, and most recently served in the department’s Internal Affairs Division under Chief Ayala. He resides in Edinburg with his wife and children.

To select a permanent Chief of Police, the City of Edinburg has contracted with Strategic Government Resources (SGR), a Texas-based executive search firm with extensive experience in recruiting police chiefs. The city previously utilized a similar competitive search approach when appointing Chief Ayala. The nationwide search process conducted by SGR is expected to conclude in approximately 90 days.