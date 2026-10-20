Social Security Administration Corrects Millions of Records in Major Database Cleanup

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced on October 20, 2026, that it has corrected millions of Social Security number records in what the agency describes as its most comprehensive record-integrity initiative in 91 years. Ai image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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By Texas Border Business

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced on October 20, 2026, that it has corrected millions of Social Security number records in what the agency describes as its most comprehensive record-integrity initiative in 91 years.

The effort focuses on correcting missing or inaccurate information in the Social Security Number (SSN) database, which federal and state agencies use to verify identities, administer benefits, and help prevent improper payments.

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According to SSA, nearly 15% of active Social Security number records have been corrected since the beginning of the Trump administration. The agency reported that its database contains approximately 390 million total records, including records associated with approximately 330 million U.S. citizens.

Social Security Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said maintaining accurate information is essential to government operations and fraud prevention.

“The Social Security Number database is our country’s books and records. The database’s accuracy is essential to maintaining integrity of government services for citizens,” Bisignano said.

“Accurate SSN records prevent fraud across federal programs and support the proper administration of benefits,” he added.

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SSA reported adding 17 million dates of death to records that previously lacked that information. The agency completed the updates using internal Social Security systems and data obtained from the U.S. Department of State.

The agency also updated about 25 million records that previously lacked citizenship information.

According to SSA, those updates relied on information from the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) service.

The agency reported that an additional 8.5 million records containing inaccurate citizenship status information are currently being corrected.

SSA also implemented stronger internal controls intended to reduce future inaccuracies caused by manual data entry.

Bisignano described the initiative as unprecedented in the agency’s history.

“This is the first time SSA has undertaken an effort of this scale, and I am proud of the work we have done to strengthen the foundation of identity data relied upon throughout government and the economy,” he said.

The corrections involve information associated with existing Social Security numbers, including death records and citizenship status. The agency’s announcement did not state that the initiative involved canceling millions of Social Security numbers or terminating benefits.

SSA said the improvements are intended to increase the reliability of information used throughout government, support accurate benefit administration, and strengthen safeguards against fraud and improper payments.