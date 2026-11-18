Market on Main is welcoming the holiday season to Downtown McAllen on Saturday, November 21, transforming Main Street into a festive gathering place filled with local vendors, unique finds and seasonal experiences. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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McALLEN, Texas – Market on Main is welcoming the holiday season to Downtown McAllen on Saturday, November 21, transforming Main Street into a festive gathering place filled with local vendors, unique finds and seasonal experiences. Residents and visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of the season while exploring downtown and discovering what local businesses and artisans have to offer.

Shoppers can stroll through a variety of vendors offering handcrafted gifts, boutique fashion, jewelry, home décor, holiday decorations, seasonal merchandise and one-of-a-kind finds. With festive food and drinks, live entertainment and plenty of opportunities to shop locally, the Holiday Market is the perfect place to get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting McAllen’s small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Market on Main is a free-admission, family-friendly and dog-friendly event. Make plans now to experience the energy of Downtown McAllen.

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WHO: ​Explore McAllen, McAllen Chamber of Commerce, Retail and Business Development Department, Visit McAllen

WHAT: ​Market on Main: Featuring more than 300 vendors, live music, artists, food, drinks, and family-friendly fun

WHEN: ​Saturday, November 21, 2026 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (New expanded hours)

WHERE: ​Downtown McAllen | Main Street between Ash Avenue and Gumwood Avenue, Beech Avenue from Main Street to Broadway, and Archer Park

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WHY: ​Market on Main celebrates the season while highlighting local small businesses, artisans, and downtown McAllen as a vibrant community gathering place.

Street Closures for Upcoming Market on Main November 21, 2026

Closures will be in effect for less than 24 hours

With Market on Main in full effect, plan to seek alternate routes on Saturday, November 21, 2026, as Main Street will be closed from Gumwood Avenue to Ash Avenue, and Beech Avenue will be closed from Main Street to Broadway, from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. These closures will help secure the streets and surrounding area for businesses, vendors and participants of this fall’s Market on Main event.



Free parking will be available in the garage next to Casa de Palmas, located at 101 North Main Street. Thank you for helping the Traffic Operations Department keep all participants and attendees safe during this event.

For more information, visit Explore McAllen: https://www.exploremcallen.com/

For questions on closures, call the Traffic Operations Department at (956) 681-2715.

Courtesy image