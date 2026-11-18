Texas has led the nation in exports for 24 consecutive years, a streak dating back to a dock strike in California in 2002. In 2025, the state shipped approximately $448.2 billion in goods to customers around the world, representing in excess of 20% of the US total. Image for illustration purposes

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Texas has led the nation in exports for 24 consecutive years, a streak dating back to a dock strike in California in 2002. In 2025, the state shipped approximately $448.2 billion in goods to customers around the world, representing in excess of 20% of the US total. That is a remarkable share for a state with roughly 9% of the nation’s population. Let’s briefly explore the trend, products, and markets behind this impressive and enduring performance.

Dr. M. Ray Perryman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group. Courtesy Image

Export information by state is compiled by the US Census Bureau and summarized by the Office of the US Trade Representative. Texas exports in 2025 were slightly below the $455.0 billion recorded in 2024 (largely due to tariff effects), but were up some 80% from 2015 levels. Total US goods exports were almost $2.2 trillion, meaning Texas accounted for about 20.6%. The gap between Texas and California (the second-ranked state) has exceeded $260 billion in each of the past four years.

Manufactured products comprised about two-thirds of the total ($298.7 billion). Computer and electronic products led the way at $70.7 billion, with Texas being the leading state for semiconductor exports for 15 consecutive years. Other major categories included petroleum and coal products ($67.6 billion), chemicals ($55.1 billion), transportation equipment ($28.6 billion), and machinery ($26.3 billion). The remaining exports consisted largely of non-manufactured commodities, with crude oil and natural gas being notable components.

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Mexico is (not surprisingly) the dominant market, purchasing $124.7 billion in Texas goods, or 28% of the total. Canada ($34.8 billion), the Netherlands ($31.6 billion), South Korea ($21.8 billion), and Japan ($15.6 billion) round out the top five. Free trade agreement partners accounted for half of all Texas exports. The benefits are widespread, as exports supported an estimated 1.1 million Texas jobs, and 92% of the 38,616 Texas exporting companies are small and medium-sized firms.

Despite tariff tensions, 2026 has been strong thus far. According to the Dallas Fed, total Texas exports in August were 20.3% higher than a year earlier, with oil and gas exports up 18.5% (reflecting the effects of the situation in the Middle East to a significant degree). Nonetheless, there are notable sources of concern. On July 1, the United States declined to renew the USMCA in its current form, which triggers annual reviews (at least as I am writing). Given the importance of Mexico and Canada to the Texas economy, the outcome matters a great deal.

Texas has earned its position through a favorable business climate, abundant resources, robust infrastructure, and a strategic location. Keep in mind, however, that trade flows are impacted by myriad global factors, and future fluctuations are inevitable. Open markets have served Texas well, and maintaining them should be a priority. Stay safe!

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Dr. M. Ray Perryman is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of more than 3,000 clients over the past four decades.