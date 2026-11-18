Governor Greg Abbott announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund grant of $57,100 has been extended to Quantum Global Technologies, LLC to expand capabilities at their facility in Carrollton. The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs and represents $571,000 in capital investment. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund grant of $57,100 has been extended to Quantum Global Technologies, LLC to expand capabilities at their facility in Carrollton. The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs and represents $571,000 in capital investment.

“Texas leads America’s semiconductor manufacturing resurgence,” said Governor Abbott. “This investment by Quantum Global Technologies to expand capabilities at their Carrollton facility strengthens the domestic supply chain, grows local jobs, and helps meet our nation’s technology demands of tomorrow.”

Quantum Global Technologies, LLC, a subsidiary of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc., provides ultra-high purity parts cleaning, process tool part recoating, and high-sensitivity micro contamination analysis for semiconductor device makers and wafer fabrication equipment markets.

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“We appreciate the Governor’s Office and the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund for supporting the expansion of our Carrolton facility,” said Ultra Clean CEO James Xiao. “This investment lets us grow our semiconductor chamber parts cleaning, coating, and analysis capabilities to better serve our customers in the region, while strengthening the local supply chain and workforce.”

“Texas is shaping the future of American technology, with North Texas at the forefront of that progress,” said Senator Tan Parker. “The expansion of Quantum Global Technologies in Carrollton demonstrates how strategic investments translate into high-skilled jobs and greater economic opportunity. Expanding our semiconductor capabilities here at home strengthens American competitiveness, secures critical supply chains, and ensures Texas continues to lead the next generation of technological innovation.”

“The Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund was built to strengthen every part of our state’s chips economy, and this grant awarded to Quantum Global Technologies shows it working in our own backyard,” said Representative Cassandra Garcia Hernandez. “This expansion in Carrollton will create good jobs for House District 115 and keep critical supply chain work here in Texas. I look forward to seeing this company continue to grow in our district for years to come.”

View more information about QGT.

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Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.