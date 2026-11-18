The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Texas Ranger Division is expanding, adding a new Forensic Investigators program – a team of non-commissioned personnel who work alongside the Texas Rangers at crime scenes statewide. Photo: Texas DPS

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Texas Ranger Division is expanding, adding a new Forensic Investigators program – a team of non-commissioned personnel who work alongside the Texas Rangers at crime scenes statewide.

“Preserving evidence in a criminal investigation and thoroughly documenting all elements of a crime scene is meticulous work critical to the law enforcement profession,” said Texas Ranger Chief Jason Bobo. “These Forensic Investigators are already proving to be an incredible asset; they are leveraging our ability to focus on core investigative duties and enhancing the way we solve crimes and put dangerous offenders behind bars.”

The 16 new forensic investigator positions are funded through Senate Bill 1, which was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott last year.

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Stationed in each of the six Texas Ranger companies across the state, these investigators are non-commissioned personnel assigned to support Texas Rangers working criminal investigations. Their specialized training helps Rangers identify, collect, document and preserve forensic evidence at crime scenes. Forensic Investigators also attend autopsies, submit and retrieve evidence from forensic laboratories and operate Leica 3D scanning equipment, process scan data and prepare supplemental reports, among other duties. The support allows the Rangers to focus on other areas of criminal investigation, like victim, suspect and witness interviews; obtaining search and arrest warrants; developing investigative leads; and arresting some of our state’s most violent criminals.

The 16 new forensic investigator positions are funded through Senate Bill 1, which was passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott last year. Photo: Texas DPS

The first 10 Forensic Investigators joined the department in March and completed six weeks of specialized training before working in the field. Training for the additional six investigators, who were hired in August, is currently underway.

In the first six months of this program, Texas Ranger Forensic Investigators:

Responded to 178 crime scenes ;

; Attended 24 autopsies ;

; Made 61 trips to forensic laboratories to submit or retrieve evidence;

to submit or retrieve evidence; Conducted Leica 3D scanning at 8 crime scenes ;

; Completed 9 Leica scan data registrations for investigative use; and

for investigative use; and Wrote 277 supplemental reports.

These are just a few examples of how Forensic Investigators are working alongside the Texas Rangers to keep Texas communities safe. You can learn more about their work, here.

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