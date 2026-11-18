The South Texas College Office of Student Reengagement and Completion Services, through its JagReconnect, last-dollar initiative, has earned the 2026 Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) Adult Learner and Worker Impact Awards. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Amanda Sotelo

McALLEN, Texas – The South Texas College Office of Student Reengagement and Completion Services, through its JagReconnect, last-dollar initiative, has earned the 2026 Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) Adult Learner and Worker Impact Awards.

This award recognizes CAEL member institutions or programs that create standout pathways and services for adult students.

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Through JagReconnect, the office has helped more than 780 students return to college and complete their certificates or degrees, by providing financial assistance for outstanding debts, tuition and wraparound services, such as one-on-one support with College Navigators, flexible program options: hybrid, in-person, online, and tools and resources to stay on track.

Earl Buford, CAEL president, said this award celebrates the department’s excellence in enhancing access to education by providing flexible academic scheduling, robust credit for prior learning options and dedicated support networks. STC image

“When I learned we had received this recognition, I was in disbelief,” said Luisa Ramirez, director of STC Student Engagement and Completion Services. “CAEL recognizes only one organization nationwide annually with this award, so this is humbling and exciting. It’s a proud moment for not only our department, but for every faculty and staff member and community partner who has contributed to supporting adult learners and helping students achieve their educational goals.”

Earl Buford, CAEL president, said this award celebrates the department’s excellence in enhancing access to education by providing flexible academic scheduling, robust credit for prior learning options and dedicated support networks.

Recipients, like STC, demonstrate an exceptional commitment to helping adult learners and workers succeed in both the classroom and evolving workforce.

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“On behalf of everyone at CAEL, I congratulate South Texas College on this well-deserved honor,” said Buford. “By tailoring institutional initiatives to the totality of the student experience, STC is meeting adult learners wherever they are and supporting their economic mobility.”

Ramirez said this recognition sends a powerful message to students.

“It’s never too late to return to college and create a new future,” she said. “We understand that life doesn’t always follow a straight path and circumstances can sometimes interrupt an educational journey, but a pause doesn’t mean a dream is over. We just need the right support to move forward, and this award recognizes the resilience, determination and perseverance of our students. Their stories, their achievements and their commitment to reaching their goals are the true inspiration behind this recognition.”

For JagReconnect student Juan Gallardo, who is on the path to graduate with an associate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies next May, and current STC Cosmetology lecturer, JagReconnect was lifechanging.

“I first enrolled at STC during the pandemic in 2020 and took it one class at a time, not really knowing how to approach the journey, but it all changed when I met someone from JagReconnect at our cosmetology salon,” said the 47-year-old. “Without JagReconnect, I don’t think I would have ever graduated. They made returning manageable with a community of returning students that makes me less afraid and keeps me from feeling alone. Their weekly check-ins make it easier for me to continue my education.”

Gallardo added, “I’m grateful that the college’s investment in students is being recognized. This will inspire many students who have taken a break from college to complete their degrees. It’s never too late to come back.”

STC President Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D., said this recognition places STC on a national stage as a leader in student reengagement and adult learner success.

“This honor reinforces our commitment to continue expanding access and opportunity for adult learners. We are proud of this recognition and congratulations goes to our reengagement team,” he said. “JagReconnect is ultimately about restoring opportunity, renewing confidence and helping students transform previously earned credit into a degree, a credential and a better future.”

Ramirez said the recognition is exciting, but the work behind this is the most appealing.

“We are proud of this recognition, but we are even more excited about what it represents: thousands of adults in our community who still have a pathway back to college and the support they need to complete their educational journey,” said Ramirez. “And to our students: your educational journey doesn’t have to end here. We are here to help you return to STC, pick up where you left off and work toward reaching your goals.”

For more information on STC’s JagReconnect program, visit southtexascollege.edu/jagreconnect.