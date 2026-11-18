With decades of experience in higher education, Sandra Hansmann, Ph.D., was recently welcomed as the new South Texas College executive vice president of Educational Programming and Student Achievement. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Amanda Sotelo

With decades of experience in higher education, Sandra Hansmann, Ph.D., was recently welcomed as the new South Texas College executive vice president of Educational Programming and Student Achievement.

Working closely with STC President Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D., Hansmann will provide leadership for the divisions of Academic Affairs and Workforce Innovation and Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

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“This transition is a great professional and personal opportunity and based on my experience, I feel I have something to contribute to every STC campus. STC is growing fast and I’m proud to now have a role,” she said.

Hansmann comes to STC with a bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciences from Concordia University Texas, a Master of Education in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Texas (UT) at Austin and doctoral degree also from UT Austin in rehabilitation counselor/special education.

As a former assistant provost for Texas A&M-McAllen, associate dean, assistant professor and professor for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), project director and lecturer for the UT Austin, with experience in disability studies and research, Hansmann will focus her attention at STC streamlining academic processes and student recruitment, strengthening student retention, completion and student success and ensuring STC’s academic and workforce programs remain responsive to regional workforce and industry needs.

“We live in the fastest growing area in the state, with unique advantages along the border,” said Hansmann. “I look forward to helping STC expand its footprint and further transition STC into being an immediate first option for industries and partners.”

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In addition to advocating for and growing STC’s cutting-edge technology and advances in education and workforce training, Hansmann said she is also looking forward to contributing her knowledge and experience to building upon what STC already brings to the community and gaining a deeper understanding of everyone’s needs, from students and their families to industry partners and stakeholders.

“I’m not only grateful for the opportunity to work with STC, but also for the experience that I’ve gained from two other great institutions and will be a guide for me here at the college,” she said. “I’m ready to have conversations with our students, build relationships within our college and communities and respond to their evolving needs.”

Solis said STC is rooted in expanding access to education, advancing student achievement and creating pathways to opportunity and economic mobility, and he is confident that Hansmann will strengthen pathways to further education and meaningful careers.

“Dr. Hansmann will bring STC a new perspective and expertise in developing new programs and strengthening partnerships with universities, school districts, employers and community organizations,” said Solis. “We congratulate and welcome her to STC. We are pleased to have her join our leadership team and we look forward to what we will accomplish together on behalf of our students, our college and the communities we serve.”