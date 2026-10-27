Weslaco Partnership Invests $117,000 in Healthcare Training for Local Residents

Twenty-five Weslaco residents will have their tuition and fees covered for Patient Care Technician (PCT) training through a $117,000 partnership between the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley, and Texas Southmost College. Image for illustration purposes

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WESLACO, Texas – October 27, 2026 – Twenty-five Weslaco residents will have their tuition and fees covered for Patient Care Technician (PCT) training through a $117,000 partnership between the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley, and Texas Southmost College. The initiative removes a major financial barrier to career training while helping strengthen the healthcare workforce serving Weslaco and the surrounding region.

The Texas Workforce Commission, in collaboration with Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley, Weslaco EDC, and TSC, will hold a High Demand Job Training Grant check presentation on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Weslaco City Hall, located at 255 S. Kansas Ave., Weslaco, TX 78596.

To qualify for one of the 25 funded training placements, applicants must be verified residents of the City of Weslaco and meet applicable program enrollment requirements. TSC will coordinate recruitment and enrollment with Workforce Solutions. For program information, contact TSC at 956-295-3498 or visit tsc.edu/workforce.

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