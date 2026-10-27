PSJA ISD Hosts South Texas Parent Conference to Connect Families with Special Education Resources

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) Special Education Department, in partnership with Texas Parent to Parent, hosted the South Texas Parent Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the PSJA Napper Development and Support Center, bringing together families, educators, self-advocates, and service provides from access the Rio Grande Valley. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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PHARR, Texas – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) Special Education Department, in partnership with Texas Parent to Parent, hosted the South Texas Parent Conference on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the PSJA Napper Development and Support Center, bringing together families, educators, self-advocates, and service provides from access the Rio Grande Valley.



The free conference provided over 75 parents and community members with access to valuable information and resources focused on supporting children and young adults with disabilities, chronic and mental health conditions, and other special health care needs.

Team members actively engage in a professional development workshop and presentation. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Throughout the conference, participants engaged in professional-led presentations and breakout sessions covering topics related to special education, family support, student advocacy, and resources available to individuals with disabilities. Over 20 local and state organizations were also on site, giving families an opportunity to connect directly with service providers and learn more about assistance available throughout the region.



For parents like Alexandra Fraga, whose child attends Amanda Garza-Pena Elementary, the conference provided an opportunity to gain practical information that can be used both at home and throughout their child’s educational journey.



“This is my first year attending this conference and I’m very glad that I was able to attend,” said Fraga. “When I’m able to learn more about assisting and supporting my child it gives me the confidence to know that he will succeed as he gets older and continues on with his educational journey.”

A presenter leads a small-group workshop focused on professional development and teamwork. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

Through events like the South Texas Parent Conference, PSJA ISD continues to strengthen partnerships with its families while connecting them with information, services, and support to help students of all abilities reach their full potential.



To learn more about resources, and opportunities PSJA ISD provides for students and young adults with disabilities, visit www.psjaisd.us/specialeducation.

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