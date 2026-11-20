As the Foundation’s primary fundraising event, the annual gala provides an opportunity for supporters to invest in the success of PSJA ISD students and educators. This year’s event featured more than 50 auction items, including exclusive experiences and getaway packages, with proceeds supporting educational programs and initiatives throughout the district. Image courtesy of PSJA ISD

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EDINBURG, Texas – The PSJA Education Foundation hosted its 14th Annual Gala on October 22, 2026, at Bert Ogden Arena, bringing together community members, local businesses, PSJA alumni, and district supporters to raise over $322,000 for educational opportunities across Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District (PSJA ISD).

The evening featured a special performance by Derek Spence, whose Tribute to George Strait Showentertained attendees with a performance capturing the look, sound, and mannerisms of the country’s music legend.

Established in 2013, the PSJA Education Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding educational opportunities for PSJA ISD students and educators. The Foundation is supported by contributions from PSJA alumni, local businesses, and district employees who give through monthly payroll deductions.

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Since its establishment, the Foundation has raised and awarded more than $3.5 million in scholarships and grants to support PSJA ISD students and educators. During the 2025-2026 school year, the Foundation awarded $325,000 in student scholarships, $38,675 in teacher mini-grants, and a $15,000 grant to support district literacy initiatives.

As the Foundation’s primary fundraising event, the annual gala provides an opportunity for supporters to invest in the success of PSJA ISD students and educators. This year’s event featured more than 50 auction items, including exclusive experiences and getaway packages, with proceeds supporting educational programs and initiatives throughout the district.

PSJA Education Foundation President Marlen Lopez expressed her appreciation for the community’s continued generosity.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community, local businesses, and organizations that continue to support our mission year after year. Their commitment reflects the strong sense of community that makes PSJA so special. We thank everyone who contributed to making this event possible and for their continued investment in our students and their future,” Lopez said.

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The PSJA Education Foundation extends its gratitude to the PSJA ISD Superintendent’s Scholarship Golf Classic and all our sponsors for their generosity and commitment to creating opportunities that help our students and teachers succeed.

For more information on the PSJA Education Foundation and its efforts, visit www.psjaedfoundation.org.