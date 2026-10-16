TxDOT Expands EV Charging Network 

As a part of Phase II of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, TxDOT has awarded $226 million in federal funds for 321 electric vehicle charging stations across the state. This includes 264 in metropolitan planning organization areas and 57 in county seats. Image courtesy of TxDOT

Texas Border Business

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By Ryan LaFontaine | TxDOT

AUSTIN – The electric vehicle charging network in Texas is expanding with hundreds coming over the next couple years.

EV Charging Station. TxDOT Image

As a part of Phase II of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, TxDOT has awarded $226 million in federal funds for 321 electric vehicle charging stations across the state. This includes 264 in metropolitan planning organization areas and 57 in county seats.

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Meanwhile, Phase I continues to bring charging stations online along Texas highways. There are 22 stations open with five more expected to by the end of 2026, and another 30 are planned to open in 2027.

TxDOT Data Management Director Michael Chamberlain recently traveled more than 2,000 miles across Texas to inspect newly opened stations in Wichita Falls, Mount Pleasant, Van, Selma, Natalia, Encinal, Three Rivers and Kerrville. He also visited stations under construction in Corsicana and Mission.

“The number of alternatively fueled vehicles on our roads continues to rise,” Chamberlain said. “The demand for charging stations has never been higher, and these new stations will help strengthen TxDOT’s effort to keep pace.”

The expansion comes as demand for electric vehicle infrastructure continues to grow. In February, TxDOT reported 456,667 electric vehicles registered in Texas. That number has since climbed to 532,282.

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Drivers can track existing and planned charging locations through TxDOT’s Statewide Planning Map , which provides information on the state’s growing EV charging network . Additional program details and award information are available on TxDOT’s Texas EV planning webpage.