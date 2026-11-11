Texas Regional Bank Honors Coast Guard Veteran Joe Brown During Veterans Day Celebration

Joe Brown. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Texas Regional Bank (TRB) held its fourth annual Veterans Day celebration on November 10, 2026, honoring retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander Joseph “Joe” Brown for 30 years of military service and his contributions to the Rio Grande Valley community.

The ceremony brought together veterans, military personnel, elected officials, business leaders, and community organizations to recognize those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

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Jamie Brown-Rosas, TRB’s Chief Community and Business Development Officer and Brown’s daughter, welcomed attendees and introduced her father as the event’s honoree, while her mother, Dora Brown, watched the ceremony from the audience.

Dora and Joe Brown together at the celebration. Photo by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business.

Brown served four years on active duty and 26 years in the Coast Guard Reserve before retiring in July 1999 as a commander.

His assignments included search-and-rescue operations, marine safety inspections, pollution investigations, navigation safety, and law enforcement. He also commanded Coast Guard Reserve units in Texas and New Mexico.

McAllen District 5 Commissioner Michael Fallek presented a city proclamation declaring November 10, 2026, as U.S. Coast Guard Joe Brown Day.

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“The McAllen City Commission would like to express deep appreciation to this local hero who served our country so valiantly,” Fallek read from the proclamation.

Brown thanked the community but emphasized that Veterans Day recognizes everyone who has served.

“I’m very grateful that my service is being acknowledged, although I know that there are many, many others in the community that deserve acknowledgment,” Brown said.

He recalled challenging experiences aboard Coast Guard vessels, including navigating 30-foot seas aboard a 180-foot buoy tender.

Brown also described a law enforcement operation during the early 1980s aboard the Coast Guard cutter Durable, when he led a boarding party that discovered approximately 15 tons of marijuana concealed aboard a suspicious vessel.

Following his military service, Brown built a 50-year banking career, serving as president and chief executive officer of several financial institutions and later as chief operating officer of Texas Regional Bank.

His community involvement includes leadership positions with the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, Pharr Rotary Club, and Museum of South Texas History.

The ceremony included a presentation of colors by McAllen Memorial High School’s Junior ROTC, the national anthem performed by Mariachi Azteca students, and recognition of active-duty Coast Guard personnel from South Padre Island.

TRB Executive Vice President Travis Richards, a retired Army colonel with 30 years of service, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The gathering also recognized retired Army Colonel Frank Plummer, who turns 101 on Veterans Day, November 11. Attendees sang “Happy Birthday” in his honor.

Brown closed his remarks by thanking the community for remembering veterans and their service.

“Thank you for acknowledging me. Thank you for acknowledging veterans. It’s important,” he said.

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