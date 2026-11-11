Top Tips for a Budget-Friendly and Nutritious Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving is all about expressing gratitude for what we have in our lives. And when times are tight, who wouldn’t give thanks for an all-inclusive $25 holiday meal deal of the type showing up in social media feeds lately? Image for illustration purposes

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By American Heart Association

Thanksgiving is all about expressing gratitude for what we have in our lives. And when times are tight, who wouldn’t give thanks for an all-inclusive $25 holiday meal deal of the type showing up in social media feeds lately?

Unfortunately, such promotions don’t always put health first. But saving money doesn’t mean nutrition, taste or tradition need to be tossed out like a turkey bone. Try these tips for help in finding ways to have a healthy, happy Thanksgiving dinner on a budget.

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Make a meal plan before heading to the store

Plan your holiday meal before shopping so you can look for sales. A clear plan can also help cut down on food waste afterward.

Eat a healthy snack or meal before you shop. It can make impulse buys less tempting.

Look for budget-friendly, healthy seasonal favorites

In-season produce tends to be more affordable. For Thanksgiving, options would include:

Apples

Carrots

Sweet potatoes

Winter squash

Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables can save you money and still be as nutritious – or even better – as fresh produce. Just check the labels and choose items without sodium or added sugars.

Make Thanksgiving favorites healthier

Foods high in sodium, added sugars or unhealthy fats could be lurking in that holiday meal deal offered by your favorite online or local grocer. Such foods can look like time-saving bargains.

For healthy inspiration, check out American Heart Association recipes for Thanksgiving staples such as green beans and cranberries.

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And while nobody is stopping you from savoring a little slice of pumpkin pie, if you want that flavor all month long, consider options like a pumpkin spice smoothie. Or take your pumpkin off the dessert menu and try one roasted or in a stew or soup.

How to make Thanksgiving turkey healthier

If your traditional meal includes turkey, enjoy it knowing that it’s considered a good source of protein, rich in vitamins and minerals and low in fat.

Look for seasonings and marinades that are low in sodium.

To trim calories and fat, skip the turkey skin. And smothering even the healthiest portion of turkey in gravy still adds saturated fat and sodium.

Make leftovers part of your plan

When you’re full, don’t toss what’s still on the table. Save leftovers that have been stored safely. Freezing those healthy leftovers can save you time and money later.

Stay active and enjoy Thanksgiving without spending more

Don’t skip breakfast. Skipping it might make you very hungry by the time the big meal is served.

Slow down and savor each bite. Enjoy the flavors you like, but be mindful of when your body says “That’s enough.”

Make movement part of your tradition. Walk around the block with visiting relatives or toss a football with the kids. Dance! Healthy physical activity can add fun to your celebration.

Save room for gratitude, which can give you a mental and physical boost.

Indulge in joy

Food isn’t just nutrients. It’s also about culture and memories. So aim for a balance that factors in your budget, traditions, taste and health.