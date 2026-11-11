Colonel Frank Plummer Celebrates 101st Birthday During Veterans Day Tribute

Colonel Frank Plummer, a veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, celebrates his 101st birthday on November 11, 2026. He is pictured in his military uniform before a birthday banner presented by Texas Regional Bank to recognize his service and remarkable milestone. Photo illustration based on original photographs by Noah Mangum González / Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — Retired U.S. Army Colonel Frank Plummer, a decorated veteran who served in three wars, received a special birthday tribute during Texas Regional Bank’s fourth annual Veterans Day celebration on November 10, 2026, one day before his 101st birthday.

Plummer, who turns 101 on Veterans Day, November 11, was among the military veterans recognized during the gathering, which brought together community leaders, elected officials, military personnel and representatives of local organizations.

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The celebration honored men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, recognizing their service and the sacrifices their families made.

Jamie Brown-Rosas, Chief Community and Business Development Officer at Texas Regional Bank (TRB), welcomed attendees and thanked the veterans who participated.

She specifically acknowledged Plummer for his service in three wars and thanked him for attending the ceremony.

“Thank you, Colonel Plummer, for being here,” Brown-Rosas said.

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Plummer’s military decorations include the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart, according to Brown-Rosas, who encouraged attendees to speak with veterans about their experiences.

She invited guests to ask Plummer about the circumstances surrounding his military honors and what it meant to serve during three wars.

The event also recognized retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander Joseph “Joe” Brown, who completed 30 years of military service before retiring in 1999.

During his remarks, Brown acknowledged Plummer’s approaching birthday while discussing the declining number of veterans in the United States.

Brown noted that many veterans are now older than 65 and expressed appreciation for those who continue participating in community events.

Referring to Plummer, Brown said, “It’s great to see him sitting there at soon-to-be a hundred and one.”

Brown also emphasized that Veterans Day should recognize all military personnel who have served, regardless of their assignments or responsibilities.

The program included a presentation of colors by McAllen Memorial High School’s Junior ROTC, the Pledge of Allegiance led by retired Army Colonel Travis Richards, and the national anthem performed by members of Mariachi Azteca.

Active-duty Coast Guard personnel from South Padre Island also attended.

Near the conclusion of the ceremony, Brown-Rosas announced a special birthday surprise for Plummer.

She invited everyone present to sing “Happy Birthday” to the retired colonel.

Attendees sang together, recognizing his approaching milestone and his military service.

The birthday tribute concluded the Veterans Day program, bringing together two occasions of personal significance for Plummer — his 101st birthday and the national observance honoring America’s military veterans.

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