RGV Hispanic Chamber’s Annual Ugly Sweater Mixer in Edinburg on Dec. 7th

Holiday networking event to bring together Chamber members, community partners and business leaders while supporting local children and families through a donation drive. Courtesy image

Texas Border Business

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EDINBURG, Texas – ‘Tis the season for connection, celebration and giving back. As the holidays bring family, friends and colleagues together, they also create opportunities to strengthen community ties and support those in need.

Embracing that spirit, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will once again blend networking, fellowship and philanthropy at its annual Ugly Sweater Mixer, bringing professionals from across the region together for an evening of holiday fun while supporting local children and families.

“The holiday season is the perfect time to connect with one another and give back,” said Tom Castañeda, Chair of the RGV Hispanic Chamber. “Our Ugly Sweater Mixer is one of our favorite events of the year because it brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs and community partners in a festive setting. Whether you’re coming for the networking, the cause or the questionable fashion choices, you’ll be helping us spread joy and create meaningful opportunities for local wish kids and their families.”

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Taking place on Monday, December 7, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg, the event will feature holiday cheer, delicious food and friendly competition as guests showcase their most creative and colorful sweaters while building relationships with fellow professionals.

This year’s mixer will benefit Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley, supporting local children battling critical illnesses.

Guests who bring at least one item from the organization’s requested donation list will have their event administrative fee waived. Additional donated items will earn raffle tickets for opportunities to win door prizes throughout the evening.

Requested Donation Items:

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• Toys & Gifts • Sensory toys for children and teens ages 2½-18 who are nonverbal or have special needs • Tween gifts, such as decorative room lights, makeup mirrors, earbuds and similar items • Toys and stuffed animals

Travel Essentials for Wish Kids These items help support wish children and their families as they travel to experience their wishes:

• Portable fans • Rain ponchos • Sunglasses • Sunscreen (for travel gift baskets)

“A wish can bring hope, comfort and joy during one of the most challenging times in a child’s life,” said Castañeda. “By donating a toy, travel item or other requested gift, our guests are helping create meaningful experiences and lasting memories for local children and their families. That’s what makes this event so special. Together, we’re not only celebrating the season, we’re helping make wishes come true.”

Attendees are also encouraged to contribute door prizes, providing local businesses with a fun opportunity to showcase their products and services while supporting the Chamber community.

Whether they are longtime Chamber members, community partners or first-time guests, attendees will have the opportunity to meet professionals from a variety of industries, strengthen existing relationships and forge new connections in a festive and welcoming atmosphere.

The RGV Hispanic Chamber encourages business leaders and community members alike to join the celebration and help make this year’s Ugly Sweater Mixer a memorable evening filled with camaraderie, community spirit and charitable giving.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or upcoming Chamber programs, visit the RGV Hispanic Chamber website or call (956) 928-0060.