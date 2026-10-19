Student Success Keeps STC Professor Emeritus’ Legacy Alive

Originally beginning his teaching career at South Texas College in 1996, Professor Emeritus Gilberto Reyes said he joined the institution in its infancy, and as it developed a mission to help students to envision new possibilities for their futures. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Joey Gomez

McALLEN, Texas – As he reflects on a teaching career that spanned more than two decades at South Texas College, Professor Emeritus Gilberto Reyes said some of the most meaningful moments came when students discovered they could succeed in careers they once believed were out of reach.

These were the moments that laid the foundation for STC, according to Reyes, a retired History professor who paired high academic expectations with respect for the knowledge as well as culture that students brought to the classroom.

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STC, from the start, was about helping students build the skills and confidence to help them continue their education, Reyes said.

“We as faculty knew that we were doing this, not for ourselves, but for all of our students,” Reyes said. “You can do anything at STC, the college puts everything in reach as long as it’s for the students, not for yourself.”

Being named Emeritus is a lifetime honor for faculty at STC, who are given the distinction upon retirement by their peers. Those faculty who have earned Emeritus status remain visible with the college and engaged in academic and professional activities even after their teaching careers have ended.

Reyes, who is also a former journalist, began teaching part-time at STC in 1996 and then full-time in 1997, joining the institution in its infancy, but prepared with a mission that enabled students to envision new possibilities for their futures.

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Reyes estimates that more than 15,000 students passed through his classes during his career at STC.

All throughout, Reyes said it was his goal to bring curiosity as well as an appreciation for people’s experiences to this classroom.

That purpose shaped his approach to students who were developing the reading and writing skills needed for college coursework. He believed their experiences and understanding of their communities also provided a foundation for learning.

Familiar with the language and culture of the Rio Grande Valley, Reyes said he expected college-level work and took pride in watching students gain confidence as they met those expectations.

“We found, that over and over again, students’ self-esteem improved in leaps and bounds when they realized that they did have the ability to succeed in college,” Reyes said. “My goal was to make sure they understood what they were hearing. I needed for them to show me that they grasped what I was teaching.”

Reyes’ impact was also felt as he immersed himself in campus life and in his advocacy for faculty.

His contributions included serving as History department chair, participating in college committees and helping hire faculty committed to student success.

He also helped establish the first union for faculty at the college, helped develop STC’s Mexican American Studies program and represented the college in his mission to develop a statewide associate degree in Mexican American Studies.

Additionally, Reyes helped organize STC’s Speaker Series that connected students with experts and presented conference papers on Valley history and culture, bringing the region’s experiences into broader academic conversations.

“STC has been and always will be a dynamic place where we will allow people to use their expertise in whatever field they are in, regardless of what position they hold,” Reyes said.

Now recognized as a Professor Emeritus, Reyes said he remains more invested than ever in the college’s mission. The Emeritus distinction enables him to remain engaged in the shared effort by educators and employees whose talents helped expand educational opportunities for the communities STC serves.

Reflecting on the students and colleagues who gave that work meaning, Reyes said helping build the college in its formative years remains an enduring source of pride.

“I just feel privileged to have been part of STC’s early history,” he said. “I feel like this will always be an honor that I will never, ever forget.”