STC Foundation Event Brings in more than $400K for Student Success

With more than $400,000 raised and more than 500 donors and community partners in attendance, this year’s South Texas College Fourth Annual Foundation Gala saw record numbers in attendance and money raised for student scholarships. STC image

Texas Border Business

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By Amanda Sotelo

McALLEN, Texas – This year’s South Texas College Fourth Annual Foundation Gala saw record numbers in attendance and money raised for student scholarships.

With more than $400,000 raised and more than 500 donors and community partners in attendance, Marcos Silva, Ed.D., director of Foundation and External Affairs, said this is a testament to how many people in the community support student success.

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The evening of elegance, which included a fine-dining experience provided by Santa Fe Steakhouse, as well as a live and silent auction, honored sponsors and donors who continue to make an impact on students’ lives, such as DHR Health, LFD Home Furnishings, Vantage Bank, AEP Texas, Noble Charities and Johnson Controls, to name a few. STC image

“The Gala is a fundraiser for scholarships, new programs and so that our Foundation can support the college in its goals and in its mission,” said Silva. “STC prides itself in being an affordable option for our students without them going into debt, and at the Foundation, we want to ensure that it remains true. If we can maintain scholarships and provide opportunities, then we know our students can stay in school.”

With the support of partners like South Texas Health System (STHS), which for the fourth consecutive year was the Gala’s title sponsor, students can continue showcasing their talents in the classroom and workforce, thanks to the scholarships that make it possible.

“It’s all about giving back to the community. This money is going toward scholarships because there are so many talented students in our community that may not be able to afford their education otherwise,” said STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda. “There are scholarships that are specifically for healthcare students because healthcare is an industry where you are able to thrive with a degree to accelerate your career further.”

The evening of elegance, which included a fine-dining experience provided by Santa Fe Steakhouse, as well as a live and silent auction, honored sponsors and donors who continue to make an impact on students’ lives, such as DHR Health, LFD Home Furnishings, Vantage Bank, AEP Texas, Noble Charities and Johnson Controls, to name a few.

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STC Foundation Board President Laura Warren said more people are willing to invest in STC because they are witnessing the results of the impact the college has in the region.

“Investing in our students is investing in our community,” she said. “Companies are looking at our region to grow their businesses and our students deserve to grow with them. When the whole community comes together and invests in success, everyone wins. We thank everyone for being a part of our story.”

Among a long list of exclusive guests at this year’s event, Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, who emphasized STC’s vital role in the region.

“South Texas College is the key to our economy and to connecting our workforce to graduates who are in high demand,” said Hinojosa. “STC is an economic driver here in South Texas, creating training and job opportunities that through scholarships, students can take advantage of.”

Over the last four years, STC’s Foundation Gala has raised close to a million dollars for student scholarships, creating emergency funds and educational opportunities for more than 2,600 students.

STC President Ricardo J. Solis, Ph.D., said it’s a privilege to see how STC’s Foundation Gala has grown over the years and to witness community support increase exponentially.

“We’re honored with the support that our community gives STC and that many believe in our mission and vision, the way we do,” he said. “This year’s gala exceeded our expectations. Our community came out strong and most importantly, they endorse and believe in what we do and what we provide. Together, we are helping our students succeed.”

For more information on STC’s Foundation or how to become a donor, visit southtexascollege.edu/foundation.

Information source: STC