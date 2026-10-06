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Segment of FM 676 in Alton closes to thru traffic Thursday, Oct. 8th

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The closure, required for the widening of FM 676, is expected to remain in place for approximately 25 days. Motorists may follow a signed detour or look for alternate routes. Courtesy graphic. Bgd for illustration purposes
The closure, required for the widening of FM 676, is expected to remain in place for approximately 25 days. Motorists may follow a signed detour or look for alternate routes. Courtesy graphic. Bgd for illustration purposes

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ALTON FM 676 (Mile 5 Road) in Alton will close to through traffic, between Glasscock Boulevard and FM 494 (Shary Road), starting Thursday, October 8, for reconstruction of an irrigation canal crossing.

The closure, required for the widening of FM 676, is expected to remain in place for approximately 25 days. Motorists may follow a signed detour or look for alternate routes.

In conjunction with this closure, the contractor on the FM 494 (Shary Road) widening project will open the west side of the intersection of Shary Road and Mile 6 and the west side of the intersection of Shary Road and Mile 7.

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