DHR Health and RGV College Celebrate Fifth Nursing Apprenticeship Graduating Class

DHR Health and Rio Grande Valley College executives, nursing graduates, and key supporters of the Registered Nurse Apprenticeship Program gather for a group photograph during the fifth graduating class ceremony on September 3, 2026, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. The partnership has produced 53 registered nurses across five graduating classes, helping strengthen the Rio Grande Valley’s healthcare workforce. Photo by Mega Doctor News

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health and Rio Grande Valley College celebrated the fifth graduating class of their Registered Nurse Apprenticeship Program on September 3, 2026, at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, marking a milestone for an initiative designed to help working nurses advance their careers.

Marissa Castañeda, senior executive vice president at DHR Health, welcomed graduates, families, educators, and healthcare leaders. She said the partnership has produced 53 registered nurses across five graduating classes.

The program allows licensed vocational nurses to pursue registered nurse credentials while continuing to work, combining classroom instruction with supervised clinical experience.

- Advertisement -







Anabel Salinas, vice president of DHR Health Women’s Hospital, told graduates that their previous nursing experience would remain essential as they assumed new responsibilities.

Continue reading the full. story at: