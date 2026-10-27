Election Day Is Nov. 3rd and Secretary Howden Encourages Texans to Vote with Confidence

With Election Day for the November General Election one week away, Texas Secretary of State Robert S. Howden encouraged eligible Texans who have not yet voted to confirm their polling location and prepare to cast a ballot on or before Nov. 3. Image for illustration purposes

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AUSTIN, Texas — With Election Day for the November General Election one week away, Texas Secretary of State Robert S. Howden encouraged eligible Texans who have not yet voted to confirm their polling location and prepare to cast a ballot on or before Nov. 3.

Early voting continues through Friday, Oct. 30. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide. Voters may be required to vote at their assigned polling location if their county does not use countywide polling.

“If you plan to vote on Election Day, now is the time to confirm your polling location and make sure you have an approved form of ID,” Secretary Howden said. “Visit VoteTexas.gov to get official information before you head to the polls.”

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Howden reiterated the state’s commitment to election integrity as voting draws to a close.

“As we approach Election Day, I want Texans to know that their confidence in this process is well founded,” Howden said. “Every election in Texas goes through a proven audit process and election officials across the state are working to help make sure every eligible vote is counted.”

Voters can confirm their registration status, locate their polling place, and review identification requirements at VoteTexas.gov. Texans voting by mail can use the ballot by mail tracker on VoteTexas.gov or contact their county early voting clerk for more information.

Secretary Howden also thanked the Texans who serve as poll workers and asked voters to act with patience and respect at the polls.

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For more information about Election Day voting hours, polling locations, or key deadlines, Texans are encouraged to visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE for official assistance.