Free All Hallows’ Eve Festival Coming to Alamo, Oct. 30th

The City of Alamo will host All Hallows’ Eve, a free, family-friendly community celebration, on Friday, October 30, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Families from across the Rio Grande Valley are invited to enjoy an evening of Halloween activities and entertainment. Courtesy image

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ALAMO, Texas — The City of Alamo will host All Hallows’ Eve, a free, family-friendly community celebration, on Friday, October 30, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Families from across the Rio Grande Valley are invited to enjoy an evening of Halloween activities and entertainment.

Admission to All Hallows’ Eve is free. The event will feature candy and sweet treats, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, live entertainment, food vendors and activities for all ages.

Activities will include games, prizes, limbo, bingo, a witch hat toss, a cake walk, dunk tanks and additional surprises. Giveaways will include tumblers, T-shirts, squishies and more. Attendees can also experience the Alamo Fire Department’s Haunted House.

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The City of Alamo welcomes families throughout the Rio Grande Valley to take part in this free community event and celebrate Halloween together.

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