Edinburg city officials, Edinburg Economic Development Corporation representatives, and community and business leaders gather for a group photograph during the October 26, 2026, announcement welcoming 5×5 Brewing Co. to Edinburg. Behind the group, a large billboard displays a rendering of the planned development with the words “Coming 2027.” The project represents an investment of approximately $2.5 million. Courtesy Photo.

Texas Border Business

- Advertisement -





Texas Border Business

EDINBURG, Texas — City officials, economic development leaders and business representatives gathered under a tent on October 26, 2026, to celebrate the announcement that 5×5 Brewing Co., a veteran-owned business originally established in Mission, will open a new brewery and hospitality facility in downtown Edinburg.

The ceremony, organized by the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation (EDC), included the unveiling of the company’s identity as the business behind Project 25, an economic development initiative representing an investment of approximately $2.5 million.

- Advertisement -







The proposed development will be located at 517 W. McIntyre Street, near Edinburg City Hall. Plans call for an approximately 8,000-square-foot facility combining beverage manufacturing with a restaurant, taproom, outdoor patio, and space for live entertainment.

Raudel Garza, executive director of the Edinburg EDC, joined elected officials, EDC board members and company representatives for the announcement.

Image courtesy of the City of Edinburg

Garza described the development as “an 8,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that also has a hospitality component.”

The project is expected to create jobs while adding another dining and entertainment destination to the city’s downtown area.

- Advertisement -





The EDC reported that the project includes approximately $1.7 million in EDC investment and more than $700,000 in private funding.

Under the reported arrangement, the EDC will retain ownership of the building and lease the facility to 5×5 Brewing Co.

The same report identified 20 primary jobs associated with the project. Construction is expected to begin in December 2026, with an anticipated opening in fall 2027.

Richard Gonzales, president of the EDC Board of Directors, participated in the announcement. Gonzales said he discussed the project for more than two years with city officials, economic development representatives, and business owners before the public unveiling.

Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa also attended the ceremony, joining officials in welcoming the investment.

The project is part of the city’s efforts to encourage commercial development and attract businesses that can contribute to employment and economic activity.

Entrepreneurs with military backgrounds founded 5×5 Brewing Co. in Mission in 2017. The company opened its Mission brewery to the public in July 2018.

The announcement brought together public officials and private business representatives to recognize an investment that will combine manufacturing, food service, and entertainment in downtown Edinburg.

For the Edinburg EDC, the project adds another business development initiative intended to support employment, private investment, and commercial activity in the city.