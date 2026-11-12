Regional Leaders Discuss Trust, Collaboration and Employee Development at ZERA Conference

From left, Hervin Hidalgo, founder and executive director of ZERA Coaching; Felida Villarreal, president and CEO of VIDA; Paco Sanchez, president and CEO of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership; and entrepreneur Milly Chirino during the fourth annual ZERA Leadership Day Conference, held October 30, 2026, at Pharr ONE. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — Four Rio Grande Valley leaders discussed employee development, regional cooperation and the importance of building personal relationships during the fourth annual ZERA Leadership Day Conference, held October 30, 2026, at Pharr ONE.

The second panel featured Felida Villarreal, president and CEO of Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA); Paco Sanchez, president and CEO of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership; Dr. Marcos Silva, executive director of external affairs and the foundation at South Texas College; and entrepreneur Milly Chirino.

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Moderated by Hervin Antonio Hidalgo, founder and executive director of ZERA Coaching, the discussion focused on maintaining relationships while organizations grow and responsibilities increase.

Villarreal described how VIDA expanded from nine employees when she joined the organization to 26 full-time staff members.

She said maintaining communication requires deliberate efforts, including weekly meetings where employees can ask questions, share ideas, and communicate directly with management.

Villarreal emphasized accessibility, explaining that employees have her personal telephone number and can approach her when they need assistance.

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Sanchez discussed the importance of cooperation among Rio Grande Valley communities, particularly when organizations have different priorities.

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in public policy, he said successful regional collaboration depends on relationships established before disagreements occur.

He explained that understanding another person’s position and maintaining communication can help organizations continue working toward shared objectives despite differences.

Silva discussed creating environments where individuals feel comfortable expressing ideas and sharing personal experiences.

He recalled surveying students about whether they wanted to leave the Rio Grande Valley and finding that 97% of respondents expressed that desire.

Silva said the experience influenced his work developing educational and community programs that encourage young people to understand their regional identity.

He also emphasized storytelling as an effective communication tool, explaining that audiences connect with messages when speakers consider the experiences and perspectives of those listening.

Chirino shared her experience developing retail businesses while mentoring employees and aspiring entrepreneurs.

She described supporting a customer who wanted to establish her own boutique by helping prepare a business plan, identify vendors, and understand hiring procedures.

Chirino said encouragement should extend beyond words to practical assistance and continued guidance.

She also discussed learning to delegate responsibilities and protect time for family after experiencing the demands of operating a growing business.

Throughout the discussion, panelists emphasized listening, accessibility, and recognizing the personal circumstances of employees and colleagues.

Hidalgo encouraged participants to consider how leadership decisions affect the people involved and how stronger relationships can support organizational goals.

The panel concluded with a discussion of applying those principles through everyday communication, mentoring, and cooperation.

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