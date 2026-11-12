$19M Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant awarded to Texas Tech University

Governor Greg Abbott announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $19,108,579 has been extended to Texas Tech University (TTU) for their next-generation computing cluster project in Lubbock. Image for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $19,108,579 has been extended to Texas Tech University (TTU) for their next-generation computing cluster project in Lubbock.

“Texas is where higher education research powers real-world innovation,” said Governor Abbott. “Equipped with tools that accelerate learning, the bright minds in our public research institutions like Texas Tech University will advance America’s leadership in semiconductor research and development.”

TTU’s project will transform semiconductor research and development by leveraging a network of interconnected high-performance servers designed to function as a single unified system to handle massive, parallel workloads.

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“We are grateful to Governor Abbott and state leaders for this investment in Texas Tech University and the state’s future,” said Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec. “This support will expand our ability to apply advanced computing to challenges that matter to Texas while preparing students to lead in an increasingly technology-driven world.”

“Texas must lead the technologies that will define our economic and national security for generations,” said Texas Tech Chancellor Brandon Creighton. “With NVIDIA’s most advanced computing technology coming to Texas Tech, we will have the fastest and most powerful computing capability at any public research university in the nation — right here in West Texas. Together with the Texas Tech Innovation Hub and Reese National Security Complex, this investment will accelerate research, develop the next generation of talent, and strengthen America’s national security. We are grateful to Governor Abbott for his leadership and investment in Texas Tech and the future of our state.”

“Texas Tech has long been a driving force for innovation and economic growth in West Texas, and this investment will further strengthen its role in preparing the next generation of leaders in science and technology,” said Senator Charles Perry. “Investments like this ensure that Texas remains at the forefront of emerging technologies while creating new opportunities, strengthening our economy, and protecting our national security.”

“This $19.1 million investment is a tremendous win for Texas Tech University, Lubbock, and all of West Texas,” said Representative Carl Tepper. “By expanding Texas Tech’s advanced computing capabilities, we are strengthening our state’s leadership in semiconductor research, supporting innovation critical to our national security, and preparing the next generation of highly skilled professionals.”

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