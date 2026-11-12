Four Rio Grande Valley Leaders Discuss the Importance of Building Relationships

Marie Salazar Garcia moderated the first panel, “Leading People and Building Relationships,” featuring Bob Lozano, Iliana Villalobos, Yaw Sam, and Dr. Annabelle Palomo. Photo: Texas Border Business

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — Four Rio Grande Valley business and professional leaders discussed how personal relationships, employee development and organizational culture influence leadership during the fourth annual ZERA Leadership Day Conference, held October 30, 2026, at Pharr ONE.

The panel, titled “Leading People and Building Relationships,” featured Bob Lozano, CEO of F&P Brands; Iliana Villalobos, an attorney with Villalobos Law Firm; Yaw Sam, co-founder of Brand Geniuz; and Dr. Annabelle Palomo, founder and CEO of Rio Grande Valley College.

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Moderated by Marie Salazar Garcia, the discussion examined how leaders establish trust, support employees, and maintain meaningful connections as their organizations grow.

Lozano, whose company operates Dairy Queen, Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon restaurants, said effective workplace culture begins with caring about employees.

“Your number one customer is your team member,” Lozano said, explaining that employees who feel valued are better positioned to provide quality customer service.

He emphasized hiring individuals who demonstrate genuine concern for others and understanding the personal circumstances that influence employee performance.

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Villalobos discussed the importance of treating legal clients as individuals rather than simply processing cases.

She explained that attorneys frequently handle similar legal matters, but clients may be experiencing the legal system for the first time.

Villalobos said she makes an effort to explain legal procedures clearly, answer questions, and ensure clients understand their available options.

“Knowledge is power,” she said, describing her approach to helping clients make informed decisions.

Sam addressed the difference between building a social media audience and developing a community.

He explained that attracting followers does not necessarily create meaningful relationships. A community, he said, develops when individuals establish connections that continue independently of the person who originally brought them together.

Sam cited Social Fest, a conference he co-founded, as an example of participants developing professional relationships beyond the original event.

Palomo discussed maintaining organizational culture while expanding Rio Grande Valley College, which has grown from a small educational operation into an institution with approximately 200 employees and a campus in San Antonio.

She said the college spent years developing internal systems before expanding, emphasizing that organizational growth requires preparation and consistent leadership.

Palomo also stressed the importance of maintaining personal connections with employees despite increasing responsibilities.

During the closing discussion, panelists offered practical advice about building stronger relationships.

Lozano emphasized caring, accountability, and transparency. Sam identified trust as essential to maintaining relationships with employees and clients.

Villalobos encouraged participants to be themselves and respect individual differences, while Palomo emphasized connecting with people.

The discussion reinforced the conference’s focus on developing leadership through everyday interactions, communication, and relationships.

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