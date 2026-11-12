New Adaptive Trailer Opens More of Texas State Parks to Visitors with Disabilities

From rugged hiking trails to rocky lakeshores, getting around a Texas State Park isn’t always easy for visitors who are living with disabilities. But a new trailer packed with specialized recreation equipment is helping change that. Photo credit: Jimmy Zuniga/TPWD

Texas Border Business

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GLEN ROSE, Texas — From rugged hiking trails to rocky lakeshores, getting around a Texas State Park isn’t always easy for visitors who are living with disabilities. But a new trailer packed with specialized recreation equipment is helping change that. The trailer made its debut Saturday, Nov. 7, at Dinosaur Valley State Park’s second annual Dino-bility Day, where more than 500 visitors turned out to try adaptive equipment and take part in outdoor activities.

The trailer is 20 feet long and carries an assortment of adaptive recreation gear. Among the offerings are motorized track chairs that can travel over rocky ground, hand-powered off-road wheelchairs, a floating beach wheelchair and equipment that makes kayaking more accessible. There’s also adaptive fishing gear, portable matting to help wheelchairs cross difficult terrain and materials for sensory nature programs. Photo credit: Jimmy Zuniga/TPWD

A $100,000 grant from The Rees-Jones Foundation to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) funded the trailer and its equipment. The equipment will be shared among state parks across North Texas.

The trailer is 20 feet long and carries an assortment of adaptive recreation gear. Among the offerings are motorized track chairs that can travel over rocky ground, hand-powered off-road wheelchairs, a floating beach wheelchair and equipment that makes kayaking more accessible. There’s also adaptive fishing gear, portable matting to help wheelchairs cross difficult terrain and materials for sensory nature programs.

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“We’re always looking for ways to make our state parks more accessible, but specialized equipment like this goes beyond what we can typically provide,” said Jessica Burke, accessibility manager for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). “Private donations make a tremendous difference. Thanks to The Rees-Jones Foundation and Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, we’ll be able to get this equipment to more parks and help more families enjoy the outdoors together.”

Ray Roberts Lake State Park’s Isle du Bois Unit will house the trailer, and visitors will have a chance to try the equipment there during quarterly demonstration days. Park staff who have been trained to use the equipment can also borrow the trailer for events and visitor requests at other state parks.

Visitors interested in using the equipment should contact TPWD at accessibility@tpwd.texas.gov at least 30 days before their planned visit. They can also submit a request through the department’s website at tpwd.texas.gov/about/accessibility/. Photo credit: Jimmy Zuniga/TPWD

The equipment’s reach will extend across a wide swath of North Texas, from Caddo Lake to Abilene. Upcoming events featuring the trailer include the Johnson Branch 30th Anniversary Celebration at Ray Roberts Lake State Park on Dec. 5, the Caddo Lake State Park Braille Trail Celebration and Ribbon Cutting on Jan. 16, 2027, and the 25th Anniversary Celebration at Lake Tawakoni State Park on Feb. 27, 2027.

“We are grateful for Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation’s commitment to ensuring all have access to enjoy the beauty of creation,” said Terese Stevenson, president of The Rees-Jones Foundation. “This innovative equipment is a sign to all of our neighbors that regardless of ability level, they can have the opportunity to experience the great outdoors.”

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All-terrain wheelchairs and accessible kayak launches are already available at more than 25 Texas State Parks. The new trailer adds to that inventory, giving park staff more equipment to share across the region.

Visitors interested in using the equipment should contact TPWD at accessibility@tpwd.texas.gov at least 30 days before their planned visit. They can also submit a request through the department’s website at tpwd.texas.gov/about/accessibility/.

“These are the kinds of projects we love to support because you can see the difference they make for people,” said Anne Brown, executive director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. “We’re especially grateful to The Rees-Jones Foundation for stepping up to fund this trailer. It’s going to help more Texas families get out and enjoy their state parks together.”

Information source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)