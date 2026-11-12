McAllen’s Pioneering Food Truck Park to Close After 11 Years

Veronica Whitaker, former McAllen City Commissioner, cuts the ribbon during the original 2015 inauguration of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce Food Truck Park, surrounded by city officials, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community supporters. The pioneering initiative helped pave the way for food truck parks throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Photo by Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Chamber of Commerce Food Truck Park, a pioneering initiative that helped establish the food truck park concept in the Rio Grande Valley, will close December 14, 2026, after 11 years of supporting small businesses.

Established in summer 2015 at 10 N. Broadway, the park began with four food trucks and eventually expanded to 12 rotating vendor spaces. According to the Chamber, more than 35 food businesses benefited from the project.

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Steve Ahlenius, former president and CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce; former McAllen City Commissioner John Ingram; and Roy Rodriguez address attendees during the original 2015 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the McAllen Food Truck Park. The three spoke about entrepreneurship, collaboration and the vision behind a pioneering initiative that helped open doors for small businesses across the Rio Grande Valley. Photo by Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business.

McAllen was among the first communities in the region to introduce a dedicated food truck park. Its success demonstrated the potential of this business model, helping pave the way for privately operated food truck parks in McAllen and other Rio Grande Valley communities.

The original project grew out of a conversation between Robert Lopez, a McAllen Chamber staff member, and former McAllen City Commissioner John Ingram.

At the 2015 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Steve Ahlenius, then president and CEO of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, credited both men with making the project possible.

“If there is a godfather of something, this is Robert’s baby,” Ahlenius said, referring to Lopez.

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Ahlenius said the initiative reflected the Chamber’s commitment to helping entrepreneurs start businesses and pursue economic opportunities.

“One of our primary goals is creating an ecosystem for startups, and this is all about local businesses, food entrepreneurs getting that opportunity to grow their business, and their dream,” he said.

Ingram recalled bringing the proposal before the City Commission and working with city management, the Parks Department, and local entrepreneurs to turn the concept into reality.

He described the collaboration as an example of how city government and the business community could work together to improve McAllen.

Former McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez, speaking during the opening ceremony, credited the City Commission’s willingness to embrace innovative projects that contributed to the community’s quality of life.

Over the following years, the park gave entrepreneurs opportunities to grow their businesses, serve customers, and create jobs in the local food industry. Its vendors offered Mexican, Venezuelan, Cuban, Greek, and Brazilian cuisine, seafood, sushi, and specialty desserts.

In 2022, McAllen adopted an ordinance establishing a framework for privately operated food truck parks, building on the experience gained through the Chamber’s pilot program.

Elizabeth Suárez, the Chamber’s current president and CEO, said the original mission extended beyond providing a dining destination.

“The McAllen Food Truck Park was never intended to be simply a place to eat. It was designed to give entrepreneurs a place to take a chance on an idea, build a customer base, and grow a small business,” Suárez said.

Today, privately operated food truck parks can be found throughout McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley, reflecting the growth of a concept the Chamber helped introduce locally.

Although the original park is closing, its contribution to small business development remains part of McAllen’s entrepreneurial history.