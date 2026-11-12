TSC Trustee Appointed to Cameron Appraisal District Board

Texas Southmost College Board Trustee Alejandra Aldrete is expanding her commitment to public service through an appointment to the Cameron Appraisal District Board of Directors, adding another dimension to her leadership and community service throughout Cameron County. Image courtesy of TSC. Bgd for illustration purposes

Texas Border Business

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BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Southmost College Board Trustee Alejandra Aldrete is expanding her commitment to public service through an appointment to the Cameron Appraisal District Board of Directors, adding another dimension to her leadership and community service throughout Cameron County.

Aldrete was nominated by the Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees to fill a vacancy on the Cameron Appraisal District Board of Directors. Following the nomination, the appraisal district’s directors voted to appoint her to the position, where she will serve the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2027.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Cameron Appraisal District Board and contribute to decisions that affect residents across our county,” Aldrete said. “I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members to ensure the district continues to operate with transparency, integrity and a commitment to serving taxpayers.”

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As a board member, Aldrete will help provide fiscal oversight and policy direction for the appraisal district. Board responsibilities include appointing and evaluating the chief appraiser, adopting the district’s annual operating budget, establishing general operating policies and ensuring transparency and public access.

TSC Board Chair Delia Sáenz said Aldrete’s appointment demonstrates the college’s commitment to developing leaders who remain actively engaged in the communities they serve.

“Alejandra’s appointment to the Cameron Appraisal District Board reflects her dedication to public service and her strong commitment to the people of Cameron County,” said Sáenz. “Her experience in education, leadership and community engagement makes her a tremendous asset, and we are proud to see her represent Texas Southmost College in another important leadership role that serves our region.”

Aldrete brings experience in education, leadership and community engagement to the position. In addition to serving on the Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees, she is the Director of the Parent and Family Engagement Department at Brownsville Independent School District. In this role, she works to strengthen connections between families and schools by providing parents with resources and skills to help their children achieve academic success.

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Her appointment reflects a continued commitment to serving the community through education and civic leadership. Through her work in higher education, public education

and local government, Aldrete supports initiatives that expand educational opportunities, strengthen families and address issues affecting residents throughout Brownsville and Cameron County.