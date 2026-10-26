Leadership Day Conference Brings Eight Regional Leaders and Three Speakers to Pharr October 30th

From left, Dr. Annabelle Palomo, Milly Chirino, Dr. Marcos Silva, Iliana Villalobos, Felida Villarreal, Paco Sanchez, Bob Lozano, and Yaw Sam, the eight panelists for the 2026 Leadership Day Conference, joined by Pharr City Manager Dr. Jonathan Flores, who will welcome participants to the October 30 event at Pharr ONE. Photo courtesy of ZERA Coaching.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

PHARR, Texas — The 2026 Leadership Day Conference will take place Friday, October 30, at Pharr ONE, bringing together eight regional panelists and three featured speakers for a program focused on leadership development, professional growth and community engagement.

Organized by ZERA Coaching and supported by the City of Pharr, the conference is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pharr ONE, 1121 E. Nolana Loop.

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Pharr City Manager Dr. Jonathan Flores will welcome the panelists, speakers, and members of the public attending the conference.

The event will feature eight panelists representing business, education, workforce development, entrepreneurship, and regional organizations.

The panelists are Dr. Marcos Silva, TEDxMcAllen curator; Dr. Annabelle Palomo, CEO and school president of RGV College; Milly Chirino, founder and CEO of Millys Franchise and MChirino Group LLC; and Iliana Villalobos, an attorney with Villalobos Law Firm.

Also participating are Felida Villarreal, president and CEO of Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA); Paco Sanchez, president and CEO of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership; Bob Lozano, CEO of F&P Brands; and Yaw Sam, chief executive officer of Brand Geniuz.

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Lozano and Sam were the final two panelists announced, completing the eight-member lineup.

The conference will also feature three speakers from ZERA Coaching.

Roxanne Ramirez-Cisneros, LCSW-S, and Daniel Lopez will participate as speakers, coaches, and trainers. They will be joined by Hervin Antonio-Hidalgo, founder and executive director of ZERA Coaching.

The speakers will contribute to a program focused on leadership skills, communication, teamwork, and professional development.

According to information Hidalgo provided to Texas Border Business, the Leadership Day Conference is intended for college students, entrepreneurs, educators, business professionals, and community members interested in developing their leadership abilities.

The program includes leadership discussions, interactive activities, and opportunities for participants to connect with professionals from different sectors.

The October 30 gathering follows several announcements introducing the participating panelists and speakers. With the lineup complete, organizers are encouraging interested residents to register before the event.

ZERA Coaching’s leadership development activities focus on helping participants strengthen communication, decision-making, accountability, and teamwork.

The conference offers attendees the chance to hear from regional professionals whose work involves business operations, education, economic development, entrepreneurship, and community service.

Those interested in attending can obtain registration information through ZERA Coaching’s website at www.hellozera.com.

For sponsorship information, interested businesses and organizations may contact Marie Salazar Garcia at 956-533-0090.

The conference will conclude at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30.

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