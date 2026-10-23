McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos Raises Concerns Over ICE Crackdown

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Mayor Javier Villalobos. TBB Photo archive

Texas Border Business

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Texas Border Business

McALLEN, Texas — McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, a Republican, expressed concerns about federal immigration enforcement during a CBS News interview, saying the actions of masked immigration agents are creating fear among residents of the Rio Grande Valley, including U.S. citizens.

The mayor’s remarks came during a CBS News report examining how immigration enforcement could affect political attitudes in Texas ahead of the November elections.

Villalobos said immigration enforcement has become one of the region’s most pressing concerns, even as residents continue dealing with inflation and other economic issues.

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“For McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley, I think one of the biggest concerns is the immigration crackdown, particularly its impact on the Hispanic community,” Villalobos said during a CBS News interview shared in a video on X. He said images of masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents removing people from vehicles have a particularly immediate effect on residents.

“It’s a disturbing image, and it’s not something people want to see in their communities,” he said.

When the CBS reporter asked whether the crackdown had gone too far, Villalobos described concerns extending beyond immigration status.

“And people are concerned that it could happen to them, too, whether they are U.S. citizens or not,” the mayor said.

Villalobos also expressed his personal assessment of the conduct of some immigration agents.

“Sometimes, I feel these agents believe they are untouchable and can do whatever they want,” he said.

His comments targeted the behavior and public image of immigration enforcement operations. The mayor did not identify specific agents or incidents in the provided interview excerpts.

The reporter observed that some viewers might be surprised by the mayor’s criticism because of his Republican affiliation.

“Well, you know what I represent: all people, regardless of whether they’re Republican, Democrat, independent, whatever they are,” he said.

The mayor explained that his concern centered on how immigration operations appear to residents who encounter or witness them.

“What I’m talking about is the view, the picture that is being portrayed out there in the streets,” Villalobos said.

Asked what residents were telling him about immigration enforcement, Villalobos said their concerns matched what he had described.

“They’re telling me exactly what I’m telling you,” He said.

He also said those concerns could influence residents’ political choices.

“That’s gonna be one of the reasons that they cannot vote for the Republican Party,” Villalobos said.

The mayor’s remarks reflected his account of conversations with residents, rather than findings from a formal survey.

His comments placed immigration enforcement alongside economic concerns as an issue facing McAllen and the surrounding Rio Grande Valley.