Cuellar Anticipates Change in House Leadership and Presents $1.65 Billion in Federal Transportation Funding

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar addresses attendees at the Rio Grande Valley Partnership Infrastructure Summit on October 20, 2026, at the Mission Event Center. The inset shows a ceremonial check for $1,649,327,476 in secured federal transportation funding for Hidalgo County. Photo by Texas Border Business.

Texas Border Business

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By Roberto Hugo González / Texas Border Business

MISSION, Texas — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar announced about $1.65 billion in federal transportation funding for Hidalgo County and discussed a possible change in congressional leadership after the November elections during the Rio Grande Valley Partnership’s infrastructure summit on October 20, 2026, at the Mission Event Center.

Cuellar presented a ceremonial check for $1,649,327,476 during the program, following an introduction by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

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Cortez emphasized the importance of transportation infrastructure in attracting investment and creating better-paying jobs.

From left to right: Paco Sanchez, President and CEO of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership; Hidalgo County Commissioner Ever Villarreal; U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar; and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez during the presentation of a ceremonial check representing $1,649,327,476 in secured federal transportation funding at the Rio Grande Valley Partnership Infrastructure Summit on October 20, 2026, in Mission, Texas. Photo by Texas Border Business.

“Our people need better-paying jobs,” Cortez said. “And the way that we’re gonna be competitive is we have to offer what companies are looking for.”

He identified reliable water supplies, electricity, workforce availability, quality of life, and efficient transportation as important factors for economic development.

Cortez also emphasized cooperation among government agencies.

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“Building consensus is one of the keys to success, but the main key to success is dinero, money,” he said.

Introducing Cuellar, Cortez recalled their professional relationship beginning in 2005, when Cortez was first elected mayor of McAllen.

Cuellar thanked Texas Transportation Commissioner Alex Meade, TxDOT Pharr District Engineer Pete Alvarez and local officials for advancing regional transportation projects.

He said federal funding represents about 70% of the transportation investment under discussion, with state and local governments providing the remaining share.

Cuellar urged regional leaders to participate in discussions surrounding the next federal transportation authorization bill.

He said Congress also faces a December 11 deadline for appropriations legislation.

Cuellar described transportation funding as an investment that generates additional economic activity throughout Hidalgo County.

He also addressed the possibility of Democrats gaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives after the November elections.

“After November, everything turns out the way I think we are seeing, there’ll be a change in the House,” Cuellar said.

He explained that such a change could elevate him from ranking Democrat to chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

Cuellar said his priorities would include supporting Border Patrol personnel, improving border technology, and strengthening operations at international bridges.

“I don’t believe in defunding ICE,” he said, while expressing support for directing immigration enforcement toward criminals.

He also called for additional Customs and Border Protection personnel at international bridges and improved coordination with Mexican authorities.

Cuellar said technology used at border crossings on opposite sides of the international boundary does not always communicate effectively.

He wants investments that improve information sharing and accelerate trade and tourism.

The congressman also discussed federal water infrastructure legislation and pledged to work with Hidalgo County officials on regional water projects.

Cuellar concluded by urging local leaders to support transportation legislation and coordinate future infrastructure priorities.

“It’s a team effort,” he said.

Cuellar presented a ceremonial check for $1,649,327,476 in federal transportation funding already secured for Hidalgo County infrastructure projects.

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