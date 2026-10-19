Federal Election Law Discussed by U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz

No matter how your preferred candidate fares on Election Day, every eligible voter should have his or her vote properly counted, and for that count to determine the rightful winner. Image for illustration purposes

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U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

HOUSTON – “It’s election season, and early voting is now underway in Texas. I want to take a moment to speak directly to the public about election integrity—and about what my office is doing to ensure American citizens’ right to vote is secure.

As President Trump has said: free, fair, and honest elections—unmarred by fraud, errors, or illegality—are fundamental to a healthy constitutional Republic.

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No matter how your preferred candidate fares on Election Day, every eligible voter should have his or her vote properly counted, and for that count to determine the rightful winner.

To that end, my office—which spans from Houston, down the Gulf Coast, to the Rio Grande Valley—is taking three steps.

First, I have appointed both civil and criminal District Election Officers. In conjunction with DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, these attorneys will assist and advise teams of election monitors at key polling locations to oversee compliance with federal law. They are not armed agents; they’re lawyers, and the Justice Department has been doing this for decades.

Second, I have established standard operating procedures with the Texas Secretary of State and the Texas Attorney General so that we can take up and investigate credible referrals alleging violations of federal law.

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And third, I have coordinated with DHS, FBI, and the Civil Rights Division to surge legal resources where we need them most.

Now, under the U.S. Constitution, state and local officials have primary responsibility for administering elections. If you have a complaint about the administration of an election, you should take it to them first.

My role is different.

As the senior federal law-enforcement officer and lawyer for the Southern District, I stand as a backstop—not to administer elections, but to ensure that federal law is upheld.

What does that mean?

It means that only eligible voters can vote—no barred felons, no aliens, and no foreigners. American elections are for Americans only.

It means no foreign influence on our election infrastructure, in campaign finance, or at the ballot box. Foreign actors and their NGO allies are not allowed to meddle in our elections.

It means no crooked local election administrators. They have a duty to prevent illegal voting, and I’m here to make sure they do their job.

And it means no fraud. Accurate voter rolls, honest paperwork, secure ballots, and lawful procedures are essential to a fraud-free election.

Attorney General Blanche and I believe that no country can be great without fair elections. Our elections should be worthy of the highest confidence of the American people. And as U.S. Attorney for the 10 million people of the Southern District, I’m committed to making that happen.

So let me be clear: If you violate federal election law, I will hunt you down and prosecute you.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd. We’ll see you out at the polls.”

Updated October 19, 2026